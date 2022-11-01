Learn home automation with this months MagPi magazine

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts who would like to learn more about using the Raspberry Pi Pico W mini computer in micro controller to create a smart home. Might be interested to know that the latest official Raspberry Pi magazine features plenty of projects to help you learn home automation and set up projects using the range of mini PC systems.

“There’s been a boom smart home projects that feature Pico W at the heart. Use the new Wi-Fi connectivity found in the new Pico W microcontroller board to wirelessly control devices around the home. This month, PJ takes a look at the best home automation kit, projects and walk-through setting up smart lighting with Pico W.”

Learn home automation

“Get ready for the Holiday season with our guide to using Pico to control Christmas lights. This tutorial will walk you through decorating your tree, controlling lights with code and adjust the RGB colour values to create your own patterns.”

“The latest edition of The MagPi magazine is out now and it is packed with smart home projects. Discover how to use Pico W to control devices around the house from ambient lighting to garage doors. And get ready for the Holiday season with LED lights on your Christmas tree.”

Source : RPiF



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals