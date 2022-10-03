Raspberry Pi magazine Pico W retro gaming special

Retro gamers and Raspberry Pi enthusiasts may be interested to know that the latest official Raspberry Pi magazine issue 122 is now out providing great articles on how to enjoy classic arcade games and retro gaming using the Raspberry Pi Pico W mini PC. With features showing you “how to hack hardware build handheld consoles and 1980s-style computers.”

“Get back in time to the glory years of gaming with the brand new Pico W microcontroller board. Our resident retro games expert KG Orphanides has crafted a superb feature for this month’s edition of The MagPi magazine. Discover how to emulate classic computers, hack 1980s hardware, and play retro games on a $6 microcontroller. A magic mirror is one of the timeless Raspberry Pi projects that we’ve given a new spin this month. Using a smaller screen and Raspberry Pi Zero W we’ve created a range of magic mirror projects that you can deploy around the home.”

Raspberry Pi retro gaming

“Get underwater with this incredible build. Using LEGO, a syringe, a pressure sensor and a wireless communication board this build can head into (and underneath) the water. Sean McManus has built an incredible Raspberry Pi Radio that doesn’t just play songs, it uses Raspberry Pi smarts to create a virtual DJ. The disc jockey uses voice technology to interject and announce tracks, and even plays jingles and stings. The MagPi’s very own Rob Zwetsloot has created this incredible 3D-printed ghostbusting vacuum from Luigi’s Mansion 3. This month Rob walks us through the build process.”

