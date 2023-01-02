Samsung shows off its Connected Home Appliances at KBIS 2023

Samsung is showing off its latest Connected Home Appliances at KBIS 2023 (Kitchen & Bath Industry Show), in Las Vegas.

The company is showing off its latest SmartThings Home devices and its range of Smart Home technology, more details are below.

Bespoke appliances have quickly grown in popularity since they were introduced to the U.S. market in 2021, with Bespoke refrigerators as the centerpiece. The ever-expanding line now includes full kitchen packages, laundry and floor care products.

This year, Samsung is offering Bespoke customization to the built-in cooking category and also introducing new refrigerator models. With the new additions, Samsung aims to continue to help make energy savings a seamless part of everyday life, enhance SmartThings’ connected services in more ways and empower more personalized experiences in 2023.

“Sustainability, connectivity and personalization are top of mind for today’s homeowners and homebuyers,” said Ik Soo Choi, EVP and Head of Sales and Marketing Team of Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “We’re excited to be back at KBIS to showcase how our products inspire people to create sustainable living spaces that truly reflect their personal style, with connectivity that empowers new ways of living.”

