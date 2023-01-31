Samsung showcases sustainable digital signage at ISE 2023

Samsung has showcased its latest sustainable digital signage at ISE 2023 (Integrated Systems Europe) in Barcelona.

The latest Samsung digital signage products are designed to be slimmer than previous models, which makes them easier to transport.

At ISE this year, Samsung will highlight the company’s sustainability initiatives based on its new environmental strategy announced in September 2022. Pre-registered visitors will be able to see Samsung’s environmental vision come to life, with the sustainability zone at the booth showcasing the eco-conscious practices applied to digital signage products. These practices are based on the five stages of the product lifecycle — sourcing, production, distribution, using and recycling.

Samsung’s 2023 smart signage products (QHC, QMC, QBC) are approximately 40% slimmer than previous models at 28.5mm thickness. Through this, the number of shipping containers required for logistics after production can be reduced by more than 20%1 compared to the previous model. In addition, smart signage products support automatic screen brightness adjustment by adopting an illuminance sensor which reacts to surrounding light conditions, helping users manage their power consumption automatically. Plus, the resin used for the rear covers contains 10% of Post-Consumer Materials (PCM).

