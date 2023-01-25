500x magnification 5 megapixel portable digital microscope

If you are looking for a small compact digital microscope capable of providing 500x magnification, you might be interested in the Laboray. Launched via Kickstarter this month campaigners already raised its required pledge goal to make the jump from concept into production. Offering a small compact microscope perfect for PCB inspection, jewelry identification and exploring insects in the world normally hidden to our eyes.

Offering a resolution of 2592 x 1944 the digital microscope can be powered by a USB battery pack. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $109 or £88 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The microscope itself can achieve an impressive range of 1X to 500X magnification, which is perfect for getting up close and personal with all the rocks, plants and bugs your backyard has to offer. Let the specimen collection begin! The main benefit of digital microscope is that: traditional optical microscope can only be used by one person, it is difficult to share the image of the microscope, and to take the image of the microscope, often need to use special equipment to help. However, the digital microscope can be connected to a computer, so that the images in the microscope can be shown through a projector connected to the classroom, allowing multiple people to view the images together.

Digital microscope

“Compatible with cell phones / computers. With anti-shake shooting and video recording function. Use with a computer, the USB port plug and play. Connected to the computer is a professional version of use, with the measurement of length / angle / curvature, add text and so on. Previewing through the computer screen can reduce eye fatigue. In contrast, ordinary microscopes require observation through the eyepiece every moment, which tends to cause excessive eye fatigue.”

If the Laboray crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Laboray microscope project check out the promotional video below.

“Learn about a smaller side of the world with the best children’s microscopes. Because their brains are constantly developing and receiving new information, children are naturally curious and interested in learning more about the world around them. Microscopes give these children the opportunity to learn about an otherwise inaccessible environment.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the microscope, jump over to the official Laboray crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





