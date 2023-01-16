True Spirit Netflix film stars Teagan Croft sailing solo around the world

True Spirit is a new film premiering on the Netflix streaming service early next month starring Teagan Croft with Cliff Curtis, Josh Lawson and Oscar winner Anna Paquin in an “inspiring drama based on a true story” writes Netflix. True Spirit will officially premiere on the streaming service on February 3, 2023 and has been directed by Sarah Spillane from a story written by Cathy Randall and Sarah Spillane.

“A tenacious Australian teen chases her dreams — and faces her fears — as she sets out to become the youngest person to sail solo around the world.”

True Spirit

“True Spirit Netflix film stars as “Raven” on the hit Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment series Titans for HBO Max. She was also seen as the title character in Shane Abbess’s film The Osiris Child opposite Rachel Griffiths, Daniel MacPherson, Isabel Lucas and Kellan Lutz. Croft began her acting career playing “Scout” in an Australian theatre production of To Kill A Mockingbird.”

Source : Netflix





