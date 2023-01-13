7 new games arrive on NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW games streaming service

NVIDIA has added an additional seven new games to its ever expanding GeForce NOW games streaming service library of titles. Announcing this week that Destroy All Humans and The Valiant head the list for new additions this week. Subscribers can now enjoy these new titles via the upcoming release of the new Ultimate membership, delivering RTX 4080-class performance and elevated cloud gaming perks.

Showcased and announced during this month CES 2023 technology show, Hewlett-Packard is adding support for NVIDIA GeForce NOW through its OMEN Gaming Hub. Enabling subscribers to access to the GeForce NOW library of over 1,500 titles from their preferred HP laptop.

GeForce NOW games streaming service

“Adventure to new and strange worlds with support for five THQ Nordic titles coming to the GeForce NOW library. Members can stream the Steam and Epic Games Store versions from their favorite digital stores across all GeForce NOW-compatible devices. Follow the story of a former crusader knight called back into action to stop the unification of a powerful ancient artifact that could bring untold evil to the world in The Valiant. Rally warriors with different skills to the cause and build custom hero-squads to defeat your enemies. Stream from PC and Mac apps even in 4K resolution with the GeForce NOW Ultimate membership.”

“Play as evil alien Crypto-137 harvesting DNA from Earth’s citizens in the brazen action-adventure title Destroy All Humans!. Use an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic skills to bring down the government and reduce cities of the 1950s to rubble with a flying saucer. Crypto the alien invader returns, groovier than ever, in Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed, the swinging sequel set in the ‘60s. Stream your intergalactic adventures on the big screen with NVIDIA SHIELD or Samsung Smart TVs in beautiful 4K.”

For more details on all the new game additions to the GeForce NOW games streaming service jump over to the official NVIDIA blog by following the link below.

Source : NVIDIA





