WEJOY projector converts any surface into a touchscreen

WEJOY is a small projector capable of transforming any surface into a touchscreen and provides a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and is capable of providing a 130 inch display from just 330 cm or a smaller 49 inch touchscreen from a distance of 110 cm or 1.1 m.

Launched via Kickstarter this month the touchscreen projector has already raised its required pledge goal making the jump from concept into production and offers the ability to install a wide variety of different apps and features autofocus keystone and mobile phone companion application together with a 250 lumens beam.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $399 or £330 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“WEJOY outdoor projector with the screen is convenient to carry and use, you can watch videos anytime, anywhere, especially at night outdoors, you can enjoy the home theater and party idea with your family and friends by WEJOY mini projector. The internal structure of the sealed single-chip microcomputer is perfect, and the fast heat dissipation does not need a built-in fan for heat dissipation, so the noise during the operation of the projector will be very small is less than 30db.”

If the WEJOY campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the WEJOY touchscreen projector project checkout the promotional video below.

Touchscreen projector

“WEJOY lets you create giant touchscreens anywhere, anytime. Equipped with WEJOY, a rechargeable interactive pen, and the software “Touch Cal”, WEJOY always allows you to use any screen as a big iPad. With Android TV, you can watch your favorite movies and shows easily from apps like YouTube, Netflix. Inserting the USB disk can not only put the downloaded video on the screen, but also put the APK format of the APP you want into the USB disk to realize the download. “

“Fully sealed Optical engine technology solved many problems you care about such as black spots, annoying noise, or overheating and gives you an amazing projector experience! WEJOY patented encapsulation optomechanical technology makes the optical components a fully sealed package to prevent dust from entering for a long time, which perfectly solves the problem of black spots, and yellow macula.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the touchscreen projector, jump over to the official WEJOY crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

