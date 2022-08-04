Edge 2.5D wireless touchscreen 4K portable display

The Edge 2.5D touchscreen 4K portable display supports a wide variety of different platforms including PC and Mac and offers a wireless touchscreen solution which its creators say has “no latency at all“. To learn more check out the video below. Launched by Kickstarter this month the monitor offers 10 point touchscreen interaction and features a wealth of connectivity including HDMI and USB-C. Enabling you to connect it to a wide variety of different devices such as games consoles, phones, tablets, mini PCs and more.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the portable display from roughly $397 or £329 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“EDGE wirelessHD touchscreen brings you a next-gen car infotainment system to the unlimited APP feature level. Whatever APPs in your smartphone can be simultaneously operate in the EDGE touchscreen. You can even customize the multi-window cockpit UI for your favorite driving usage. Fantastic with big-screen experience. EDGE wirelessHD monitor supports all types of somatosensory games playable without any latency. No cable constraints enable us much more exciting and immersive than ever.”

4K portable display

If the Edge 2.5D campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Edge 2.5D wireless touchscreen 4K portable monitor project play the promotional video below.

“EDGE 2.5D is a stylish and chic lightweight display. The 2.5D curved edges minimize cracking and chipping, much smoother and safer. Full case body done by CNC process. It’s not made of a low-end plastic case. It gives you a super premium feel when you hold it in your hand. Love its delicateness.

Full-lamination means between the glass and the panel, there is a special GLUE bonds them seamlessly. That’s it will reduce parallax to almost none and provide a better display effect. Reduced thickness, improves visual quality, no dusty screen, reduced hollow sound, pictures look painted on, outdoors performance, and no parallax.”

“EDGE sound reproduction over the full range of audible frequencies with very little distortion of the original signal. Fine-tune stereo Hi-Fi speakers enabled a wide frequency range and higher dB sensitivity rating. Provide maximum bass and treble in robust, crystal-clear, and natural sound reproduction, drive audio scenes sound impressive amazing.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the wireless touchscreen 4K portable monitor, jump over to the official Edge 2.5D crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

