BenchVolt PD 5-Channel 100W Open-Source USB-C Powered Bench Power Supply

What if your next power supply could do more than just deliver electricity? Imagine a compact, 100 W device that not only powers your projects but also adapts to your needs with precision, flexibility, and even creativity. The BenchVolt PD isn’t just another USB-PD power supply, it’s a fantastic option for makers, engineers, and professionals alike. With its ability to transform a standard USB Type-C charger into a five-channel powerhouse, complete with fixed, adjustable, and waveform-capable outputs, this open source tool redefines what’s possible in prototyping and testing. Whether you’re stress-testing electronics or powering a Raspberry Pi cluster, the BenchVolt PD offers a blend of versatility and transparency that’s hard to match.

Below Suleyman Yasin Dundar how the BenchVolt PD stands out in a crowded field of power supplies. You’ll discover its unique ability to generate arbitrary waveforms, its precision controls for fine-tuning outputs, and its real-time monitoring capabilities that ensure accuracy at every step. We’ll also delve into its open source design, which invites customization and collaboration within the maker community. By the end, you’ll see why this device isn’t just a tool, it’s a platform for innovation.

Versatile USB-C Bench Power Supply

Flexible Power Outputs for Every Application

The BenchVolt PD is equipped with five independent channels, each designed to deliver precise voltage and current outputs to meet various needs. These channels include:

Fixed Outputs: Common voltage levels such as 1.8 V, 2.5 V, and 3.3 V, each capable of delivering up to 3 A for consistent performance.

Adjustable Outputs: Ranges from 0.5–5 V and 2.5–32 V, also supporting up to 3 A, offering flexibility for diverse applications.

For scenarios requiring low noise, the device integrates low-dropout regulators (LDOs) to ensure stable and reliable performance, particularly on fixed and low-voltage adjustable outputs. Additionally, the BenchVolt PD supports arbitrary waveform generation, allowing outputs in square, sine, triangle, and ramp waveforms. This capability is especially useful for simulating power conditions during development, experimentation, and stress testing of electronic components.

USB Power Delivery: Precision and Transparency

At its core, the BenchVolt PD uses USB-C input with USB-PD sink mode, handling up to 100 W of power. This ensures seamless compatibility with modern USB Type-C chargers and power banks, making it both portable and powerful. The device emphasizes transparency in USB-PD negotiation, allowing users to monitor and control power consumption with a high degree of precision. This level of control is critical for applications where accuracy and reliability are paramount, such as sensitive electronics testing or power profiling.

How the BenchVolt PD Transforms USB-C Chargers into Versatile Tools

Advanced Control and Monitoring Features

The BenchVolt PD is designed with user-friendly and advanced control options to cater to a variety of operational preferences. Key features include:

Real-Time Monitoring: A 1.9-inch TFT display provides live readings of voltage, current, and power across all channels, making sure clear and immediate feedback.

Fine Adjustments: A rotary encoder allows precise output adjustments in 5 mV increments, giving users granular control over power settings.

A rotary encoder allows precise output adjustments in 5 mV increments, giving users granular control over power settings. Remote Operation: SCPI (Standard Commands for Programmable Instruments) support enables programming and control via external systems, making it suitable for automated workflows.

Desktop Interface: A Python-based GUI offers a graphical control option for users who prefer a visual and intuitive interface.

These features make the BenchVolt PD accessible for both hands-on operation and remote control, accommodating a wide range of user preferences and technical requirements.

Reliability and Safety Through Robust Design

The BenchVolt PD is engineered with reliability and safety as top priorities. Its advanced electronics include:

Microcontroller and USB-PD Controller: Powered by an STM32F070 microcontroller and an STUSB4710 USB-PD controller, making sure efficient and reliable power management.

Powered by an STM32F070 microcontroller and an STUSB4710 USB-PD controller, making sure efficient and reliable power management. Configurable Components: LDOs and boost converters enhance output capabilities, providing stable and adjustable power delivery.

LDOs and boost converters enhance output capabilities, providing stable and adjustable power delivery. Overcurrent Protection: Safeguards all channels to prevent damage to connected devices, making sure safe operation under various conditions.

The device also supports firmware updates via USB, making sure it remains adaptable and future-proof. This commitment to ongoing improvement makes the BenchVolt PD a reliable, long-term investment for both professional and hobbyist applications.

Applications Across Diverse Fields

The BenchVolt PD is designed to meet the needs of a wide range of users, from hobbyists to professionals. Its versatility makes it suitable for various applications, including:

Prototyping and testing USB Type-C devices.

Powering Raspberry Pi clusters, development boards, and other embedded systems.

Generating arbitrary waveforms for stress-testing consumer electronics and other devices.

Logging voltage and current data for experiments, diagnostics, and research purposes.

This adaptability ensures that the BenchVolt PD can support projects ranging from simple prototypes to complex testing scenarios, making it an essential tool for innovation and experimentation.

Specifications and Open source Design

The BenchVolt PD is compact and portable, weighing approximately 500 g and measuring 160 × 75 × 40 mm. Its open source design extends to firmware, hardware schematics, and the Python GUI, allowing users to customize and adapt the device to their specific needs. This openness fosters collaboration and innovation within the maker and engineering communities, encouraging users to contribute to and benefit from shared advancements.

The combination of portability, flexibility, and open source accessibility makes the BenchVolt PD a standout solution for anyone seeking a reliable and adaptable USB-PD power supply. Whether you are a professional engineer or an enthusiastic maker, this device offers the tools you need to bring your projects to life with precision and efficiency.

Media Credit: Crowd Supply



