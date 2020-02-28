Steinberg UR24C two-channel USB-C audio interface for Mac and iOS $319

Steinberg has introduced a new dual channel USB-C audio interface in the form of the UR24C which will soon be available to purchase priced at $319. Offering the perfect interface for studio and live use, says Steinberg, the small audio interface has a wealth of features.

“The UR24C is a remarkably flexible audio interface, which combines amazing sound quality, compact size and unique switchable monitoring modes, making it perfect for recording music with a DAW or performing a great DJ or live music set. Use it with a computer or an iOS device and give your creativity unprecedented freedom.”

Features of the Steinberg UR24C USB-C audio interface include :

– 32-bit/192 kHz audio resolution

– Class-A D-PRE mic preamps

– Compatible with all major audio software

– Monitor modes : DAW and DJ. In DAW mode – used for producing

– Latency-free monitoring with DSP effects

– Loopback function for streaming

– MIDI input and output

– All UR-C audio interfaces are equipped

Software supplied with the Steinberg UR24C USB-C audio interface include Cubase AI, Cubasis LE and dspMixFx mixing application. For more information on the included effects and full specifications jump over to the Steinberg UR24C product page.

Source : Steinberg

