Steinberg UR24C two-channel USB-C audio interface for Mac and iOS $319

Steinberg has introduced a new dual channel USB-C audio interface in the form of the UR24C which will soon be available to purchase priced at $319. Offering the perfect interface for studio and live use, says Steinberg, the small audio interface has a wealth of features.
“The UR24C is a remarkably flexible audio interface, which combines amazing sound quality, compact size and unique switchable monitoring modes, making it perfect for recording music with a DAW or performing a great DJ or live music set. Use it with a computer or an iOS device and give your creativity unprecedented freedom.”
Features of the Steinberg UR24C USB-C audio interface include :
– 32-bit/192 kHz audio resolution
– Class-A D-PRE mic preamps
– Compatible with all major audio software
– Monitor modes : DAW and DJ. In DAW mode – used for producing
– Latency-free monitoring with DSP effects
– Loopback function for streaming
– MIDI input and output
– All UR-C audio interfaces are equipped
Software supplied with the Steinberg UR24C USB-C audio interface include Cubase AI, Cubasis LE and dspMixFx mixing application. For more information on the included effects and full specifications jump over to the Steinberg UR24C product page.
Source : Steinberg