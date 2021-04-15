J-Cube MacBook laptop stand and 8-in-1 USB-C hub hits Kickstarter from $55

J-Cube is a new style of laptop stand specifically designed for apples MacBook range of devices providing a more ergonomic typing experience together with eight essential ports for easy connection to all your devices. The J-Cube is a small wedge style laptop stand offering 2 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x USB-C, 1 x HDMI, 3 x USB-A, and 1 x Gigabit Ethernet for the ultimate in simultaneous connectivity.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $55 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the J-Cube campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the J-Cube laptop stand project view the promotional video below.

“Your MacBook is a great tool for productivity. However, its low screen positioning and fixed keyboard force users into awkward postures, causing neck-and-shoulder pain and discomfort. Besides that, the limited I/O ports are an annoyance that can limit your efficiency.The solution is getting your Mac into the proper position. However, traditional laptop stands are too bulky to carry around, and having adequate connectivity requires different types of hubs or dongles. Needing all this gear is a hassle, slows down setup, and kills productivity.”

“J-Cube is the perfect solution, a magnetic 2-in-1 ergonomic MacBook Stand & a versatile 8-in-1 USB-C hub that is lightweight and small enough to fit in your pocket. It instantly boosts your productivity, relieves discomfort, and provides you the freedom of maximum mobility. J-Cube is the ultimate work-from-anywhere essential that helps you get more done in a healthier way.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the laptop stand, jump over to the official J-Cube crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

