Kolude KD-K1 keyboard and USB-C hub in one

By

A useful combination of keyboard and USB-C hub has been created by Kolude the form of the all-in-one Kolude KD-K1 Keyhub which is now available to back via Kickstarter with earlybird pledges available from $99 or roughly £77. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the connections included in the keyboard including HDMI, USB-C, microSD card.

The keyboard is also fitted with a backlight, power delivery and keys designed to provide users with the “ultimate working and gaming experience”.

“We all know that Apple builds great products, but what is great can always gain from becoming excellent, which is why we built the Keyhub Keyboard—an ultra-smart all-in-one keyboard hub that offers extra features and the chance of increasing your working or gaming productivity when using Apple devices… and for a great price! Basically, this is the keyboard that you can use while charging your iPad Pro, post-2015 MacBook, or other USB Type-C charging the laptop.”

“This very special keyboard hub uses the most popular and influential USB-C data port and USB-C PD charging port, compatible with 18w ~ 100w charging. It features three USB-A 3.0 and one USB-A 2.0 interfaces, supporting data transmission. The USB 3.0 is downward compatible with all USB-A 3.0 and 2.0 products, such as hard drives, dongle of 2.4G wireless mouse, among others. “

Source : Kickstarter

