iPhone 14 to come with USB-C (Video)

We have been hearing rumors for a while that Apple would be switching its iPhones to USB-C, this may finally happen with the iPhone 14.

Apple currently uses their Lightning port and cables on their iPhones, on their latest iPads they use USB-C, which has a number of advantages over Lightning cables.

The video below from Max Tech has a look at some possible evidence on why next year’s iPhone may finally be the first iPhone to get USB-C.

It certainly would make sense for Apple to use USB-C as the charging standard on its devices, this would include its iPads and Macs which already have the technology, and of course the new iPhone 14.

As the iPhone 14 is expected to come with a new design, this would be the perfect time for Apple to switch over to USB-C.

There is also pressure from regulators in Europe for all smartphone manufacturers to use USB-C as a universal standard for charging their smartphones.

The new iPhone 14 range is expected to launch later this year, probably sometime in September and we are expecting a number of devices in the range. We are looking forward to finding out more details about Apple’s new iPhone lineup, as soon as we get some information, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals