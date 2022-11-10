Zeus the world’s smallest 270w GaN USB-C charger

asap Technologies has returned to Kickstarter for a fourth time to launch its new 270W GaN USB-C charger named Zeus. Offering the worlds first and smallest 270W GaN USB-C charger the Zeus can charge a wide variety of different devices, including the latest Apple MacBook, 16 inch laptop. Equipped with 3 x USB-C ports and OLED screen, displaying real-time power output. The tiny yet powerful GaN USB-C charger is capable of fast charging three MacBooks laptops simultaneously. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $119 or £105 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Zeus is the world’s first 270W Gallium Nitride (GaN) charger and also the world’s smallest 270W charger that is up to 45% lighter than industry leaders. This makes it the perfect charger for anyone with today’s on the go lifestyle. After studying the feedback from over 21,000 backers, we’ve reengineered our 200W charger to further compliment today’s powerful devices by adding a list of extra powerful and upgraded features. “

If the Zeus crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Zeus 270w GaN USB-C charger project watch the promotional video below.

270w GaN USB-C charger

“Zeus has not just 2 but 3 x USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 ports as well as 1 x USB-A port (supporting QC3.0, AFC, VOOC, SCP & FCP), allowing you to charge up to 4 devices at once. With 270W of power, there’s more than enough power to share around. Specially designed travel adapters with a very secure unique slide and lock mechanism are included with each Zeus. There are 4 plug converters (US/AU/EU/UK) so that you can use it in 200+ countries worldwide making Zeus the perfect charger for travellers exploring the re-opened world.”

“With 1 x 140W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 PPS port and 2 x 100W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 PPS ports, a single 270W Zeus charger can power 3 laptops (most recent 16″ MacBook Pro x 2 & Macbook Pro 13″) simultaneously, and at full speed. This is a gamechanger in charger technology, making it the first portable charger in the world to output 270W.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the 270w GaN USB-C charger, jump over to the official Zeus crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





