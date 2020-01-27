Apple iPad Pro keyboard and USB-C hub $79

If you are searching for a physical keyboard you can use with your Apple tablet you may be interested in the new H1 Pro iPad keyboard launched by Chesona. The detachable iPad Pro keyboard comes equipped with a 5-in-1 USB-C hub offering a selection of useful connections to boost your iPad productivity and open up a wide variety of extra options. The Hi Pro iPad keyboard offers a 4K HDMI connection, 2 x USB port, USB-C port and a handy 3.5 mm audio output all in one dive for just $79. The iPad keyboard is easily detached and includes a handy storage groove for your Apple Pencil stylus.

Check out the video below to learn more about the iPad Pro keyboard which is now available from Indiegogo priced at just $79 or roughly £60, providing a 46% saving off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during sometime later this month during April 2020. “We will be shipping out the reward based on the order sequences. So hurry and grab yours now!! Act fast and get it first! “

“A lot of people will tell you that the iPad Pro is mighty powerful, but sorely lacking in ports. Needing to lug a dongle with you everywhere is no fun. That’s where the 5-in-1 hub keyboard case of Chesona comes into play. With our all-in-one hub design, you can connect your iPad Pro to the external monitor, TV, gaming mouse, hard drive, headphone, camera, or more devices like never before. Turn your iPad Pro into a Macbook and boost up your productivity.”

“Apple making the change to USB-C for its iPad Pro line means all your old Lightning accessories and adaptors no longer work. You will need new cables and dongles. Instead of carrying the separate parts to work, you could just get an ALL-IN-ONE keyboard that just like Chesona H1 Pro to satisfy all your work needs. “

Source: Indiegogo

