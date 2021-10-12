Acer D501 Chromebook USB-C dock adds 3 monitors and more

Chromebook users looking to add extra connectivity to their Chrome laptop or tablet may be interested in a new certified to work with Chromebook USB-C dock created by the team over at Acer. Priced at $300 the Acer USB-C Dock is certified by Works With Chromebook to ensure it will function seamlessly with your Chromebook as required.

Chromebook USB-C dock with upgradable firmware

Featuring easily upgradable firmware the dock offers maximum compatibility as well as connectivity via six USB ports : 4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A.

“Certified by Works With Chromebook. This product has been certified by Acer to meet Google‘s compatibility standards. This dock will work with your Chromebook seamlessly and help you get the most from your Chromebook. The firmware on this dock can be updated while the device is connected to a Chromebook, ensuring maximum compatibility with the peripherals of today and tomorrow.”

“This versatile dock allows you to simultaneously connect up to three monitors to a Chromebook through the HDMI and DisplayPort outputs on the dock, giving you the ability to easily extend or mirror your content. Easily connect to wired networks with the dock’s Gigabit Ethernet port, while the dock’s USB ports are perfect for connecting all your additional peripherals such as mice, keyboards, hard drives, printers, and more. The dock also features a dedicated USB-C port for additional storage devices.”

Source : Acer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals