Acer Aspire Vero laptop made from recyclable materials

Acer has this week introduced its first sustainability-focused product in the form of the Aspire Vero notebook constructed using recyclable materials and delivered preloaded with Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 operating system which officially launched today.

The Aspire Vero notebook will soon be available to purchase in North America and is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor supported by 16 GB DDR4 memory and 512 GB SSD priced at $900. If your budget won’t quite reach a $700 version is also available powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor supported by 8 GB DDR4 memory with 256 GB SSD and will be available later this month.

“Made from recycled materials, the Aspire Vero delivers on Acer’s Earthion mission to offer products that support a sustainable future. The new notebook pairs perfectly with Windows 11, which is designed to bring people closer to what they love by empowering their productivity and inspiring their creativity. Thoughtfully designed to adapt to the planet’s needs, we use 30% PCR plastic in the chassis saving around 21% in CO2 emissions. Further your eco goals with easy disassembling, perfect for quick repairs, upgrades, and recycling to make your green mark.”

“Looks good with the 15.6” FHD IPS display and sounds brilliant with Acer TrueHarmony, and Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction. Manage your day-to-day with Microsoft’s Cortana and enjoy convenient security at your fingertip.”

Source : Acer

