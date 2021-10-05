How to download, install, upgrade and get Windows 11 today

Today Microsoft has officially launched their new and highly anticipated Windows 11 operating system making it available for both new computers and eligible Windows 10 devices. John Cable, Vice President, Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery explains more about how you can download, install and get Windows 11 today in a number of different ways.

The most obvious is purchasing a new laptop or computer preloaded with Windows 11. However if you would like to upgrade from your existing Windows 10 environment Microsoft has created a “measured and phased rollout process for Windows 11″. This means that over time Microsoft will be making its new Windows 11 operating system available to “existing (in-market) devices based on hardware eligibility, reliability metrics and other factors that impact the upgrade experience”.

So if you have a Windows 10 PC that is eligible for an upgrade the Windows Update system will notify you via the Windows Update Settings page when Windows 11 is available to load onto your computer. Microsoft expects all eligible Windows 10 computers will be offered the upgrade to Windows 11 by the middle of 2022. Microsoft has also this week announced that October 4th 2021 also marks the start of the 24-month lifecycle for the Home and Pro editions of its Windows 11. Check out the video below to learn more about how to upgrade to Windows 11.

Upgrading Windows 10 to Windows 11

Microsoft has also made available a new and updated Windows 11 compatibility health check application that you can run on your PC to see if it is capable of running the latest OS from Microsoft.

“If you are running Windows 10 today, you can check to see if your device is eligible (i.e., meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11) to upgrade using the PC Health Check app. You can then check to see if the Windows 11 upgrade is ready for your specific device by opening Windows Update settings (Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update) and selecting Check for updates3. If your device is eligible and the upgrade is ready, the option to download and install will appear: If you are ready to install Windows 11, simply select Download and install.”

“Windows 11 is available through familiar channels and processes including Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), Windows Update for Business, and the Volume Licensing Service Center (VLSC)5 for phased deployment using Microsoft Endpoint Manager or other endpoint management solutions. Oct. 4, 2021 marks the start of the 36 months of servicing support lifecycle for Enterprise and Education editions of Windows 11. As it is being released in the second half of the year, the version number for this original release of Windows 11 is 21H2.”

“As we closely monitor the measured and phased rollout of Windows 11, we will continue to share timely information on the status of the rollout and known issues (open and resolved) across all Windows feature and monthly updates via the Windows release health dashboard and @WindowsUpdate.”

If you’re interested in learning more ways of installing Windows 11 jump over to the official Microsoft website by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

