ASUS Vivobook S 14 Laptop Arrives in US : Offering Blend of Style and Performance

ASUS has launched the Vivobook S 14 (Q423) in the United States, targeting users who seek a blend of productivity and entertainment in a single device. This laptop merges a minimalist design with robust performance features, catering to a semi-technical audience that values both aesthetics and functionality.

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Laptop

TL;DR Key Takeaways : ASUS has launched the Vivobook S 14 (Q423) in the United States, a laptop designed for both productivity and entertainment with a minimalist design and robust performance features.

The laptop features an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 226V, Intel Arc Graphics, and an AI Engine, and uses ASUS IceCool technology to maintain optimal performance. It also includes 16 GB of LPDDR5X memory and a 512 GB PCIe Gen4 SSD.

The Vivobook S 14 (Q423) has a 14″ FHD+ WUXGA OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 0.2 ms response time, and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. Its audio system is certified by Harman Kardon and features Dolby Atmos.

The laptop supports Wi-Fi 7 (BE201) and Bluetooth 5.4, and includes a variety of ports including Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, a MicroSD Card Reader, and a 3.5 mm Audio Jack.

The ASUS Vivobook S 14 (Q423) is available for purchase at Best Buy for $949.99, offering a high-performance laptop with a modern design and advanced features at a competitive price.

Performance, Design & Build

The Vivobook S 14 (Q423) features a sleek, all-metal chassis, measuring a mere 0.55 inches in thickness and weighing just 2.87 lbs. This lightweight and durable design is ideal for users frequently on the move, offering portability without compromising on sturdiness. Available in a Neutral Black color, the laptop presents a modern and understated aesthetic that appeals to a wide range of users.

At the core of the Vivobook S 14 is the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 226V, delivering efficient performance across various tasks. This processor is complemented by Intel Arc Graphics, enhancing visual experiences for both work and leisure activities. The inclusion of an AI Engine, capable of up to 47 NPU TOPS, further boosts the laptop’s ability to handle AI-driven applications with ease. ASUS’s IceCool technology, featuring dual 97-blade IceBlade fans, ensures the system remains cool, maintaining optimal performance even during intensive use.

Display & Audio

The laptop is equipped with a 14″ FHD+ WUXGA OLED display, offering vibrant visuals with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a rapid 0.2 ms response time. With a brightness of 400 nits and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, the display is well-suited for creative professionals and entertainment enthusiasts alike. The audio system, certified by Harman Kardon and featuring Dolby Atmos, provides an immersive sound experience, enhancing both media consumption and video conferencing.

Memory & Storage

The Vivobook S 14 includes 16 GB of LPDDR5X memory running at 8533 MHz, making sure smooth multitasking and efficient data processing. A 512 GB PCIe Gen4 SSD offers fast access to files and applications, significantly enhancing overall system responsiveness and user experience.

Connectivity & Ports

Supporting the latest connectivity standards, the Vivobook S 14 includes Wi-Fi 7 (BE201) and Bluetooth 5.4 for fast and reliable wireless connections. The laptop is equipped with a variety of ports to meet diverse connectivity needs:

Thunderbolt 4

USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

HDMI 2.1

MicroSD Card Reader

3.5 mm Audio Jack

Additional Features

The laptop’s ergonomic design includes a customizable RGB backlit keyboard, allowing users to personalize their typing experience. An ultra-large touchpad provides ample space for navigation, enhancing user interaction. The FHD camera, with IR and Windows Hello support, assists secure and convenient login, making sure both privacy and ease of access. Smart Amp Technology enhances audio output, delivering clear and powerful sound, making it suitable for both professional and personal use.

Battery & Power

Powered by a 75 Wh battery, the Vivobook S 14 offers extended usage time for users who need to work away from a power source. The included 65 W Type-C AC Adapter ensures quick and efficient charging, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity.

Availability & Pricing

The ASUS Vivobook S 14 (Q423) is available for purchase at Best Buy, priced at $949.99. This competitive pricing positions it as an attractive option for consumers seeking a high-performance laptop with a modern design and advanced features. The combination of affordability and functionality makes it a compelling choice for students, professionals, and tech enthusiasts alike.

In summary, the ASUS Vivobook S 14 (Q423) stands out in the market with its blend of sleek design, powerful performance, and advanced features. Its introduction to the U.S. market offers consumers a versatile device capable of meeting the demands of both work and play, all while maintaining a competitive price point.

