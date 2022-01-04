XRC Brawler powerful high-speed, robot RC tank

If you are interested in building a powerful high-speed robot RC tank complete with high-performance tracks full you may be interested in the XRC Brawler a new RC tank available via Kickstarter offering a rugged design that can be modified and equipped with a variety of different accessories thanks to its strong yet light 7075-T6 aluminum chassis.

Featuring CNC turned wheels, 2x hobbywing max 8 esc’s and 2 x 2200 KV sensor less motors, innovative track guides and more the XRC Brawler offers a rugged RC tank capable of traversing a wide variety of different uneven terrains. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $504 or £373 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

XRC Brawler RC tank hits Kickstarter

“The worlds first large scale high speed RC tank! Designed for toughness and durability from the ground up by a team of engineers that have backgrounds ranging from oil and gas to rocket engine design, but have one thing in common, they all love RC. Powered by 2 hobbywing 2200kv motors and 12 lipo cells the brawler has a better power to weight ratio than a Ferrari 458, with much better off road capabilities too! At XRC we grew tired of driveshafts and arms snapping on ‘durable’ models from the mainstream manufacturers, so we’ve used computer aided design (CAD) to ensure all the parts have large safety factor even under the most extreme loading conditions, meaning the user has to spend as little as possible on spares.

The nose cone has integrated metal bash plates along with a metal bumper and reinforcement beams to ensure any impact will be shrugged off without issue, allowing the brawler to destroy anything in its path. The hobbywing systems powering the brawler were chosen for their proven reliability and ridiculous power output. And there is two of them giving an output of 8 bhp, propelling the 20kg brawler to 40mph in a matter of seconds. These motors are mounted to custom designed gearboxes and large bearings ensuring the power from them is delivered smoothly.”

With the assumption that the XRC Brawler crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the XRC Brawler RC tank project review the promotional video below.

“The brawler is based on an enclosed chassis made out of 6mm high strength aluminium alloy, meaning the internals of the brawler are sealed and protected from the harsh environments it will be exposed to. Having the square chassis section also means its orders of magnitude stiffer than a traditional flat chassis allowing the brawler to cope with hard landings and impacts. The brawlers cab is ready to accept an FPV camera and transmitter that will be sold as an optional extra, meaning you get the experience of driving the brawler from the cab immersing you in the fun! The cab also has 2 integrated high power light bars, meaning the bashing doesn’t stop when the sun goes down and your brawler will be much easier to spot when its further away.”

“The biggest issue with fast, heavy, tracked vehicles is the track design itself. During hard acceleration or cornering tracks tend to rip off in spectacular fashion. This is why we’ve worked with our experienced track supplier to improve on their design and create a track that can handle almost anything you’ll throw at it. The innovative new design utilises two channels for the wheel to sit to give the best lateral engagement and ensure the track remains in place. Also, we’ve designed a heavy duty track tensioner that ensures the tension remains even when the shocks are compressed.”

Source : Kickstarter

