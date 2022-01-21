Magnetic non-invasive digital food thermometer

Cook’s searching for a unique smart digital food thermometer that is non-invasive and features a magnetic mount allowing you to check the temperature of your food and pans while cooking. Should check out the new Gofo smart digital food thermometer now available to back via Indiegogo.

Once mounted to your steel wok or pan you can control the exact temperature of what you’re cooking to provide the best results every time. The food thermometer features accurate temperature detection which is displayed on its LCD screen, without touching the food that is being cooked. The food thermometer also doesn’t require a battery and is capable of generating its own power from the heat of your pans.

Digital food thermometer

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $109 or £80 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Picture having a non-invasive yet exact way of knowing the temperature at which you’re cooking a dish. Now imagine having a superb cast iron pan that facilitates that temperature detection while being ergonomic, smooth, chemical-free, and lightweight? We’re proud to introduce you to GOFO Temperature Detector & Pan-Style Cast Iron Skillet, the perfect cooking pair that we developed for you.”

If the Gofo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Gofo Digital food thermometer project view the promotional video below.

“While it’s very important to know the exact temperature at which you’re cooking anything, conventional temperature detectors aren’t really that helpful. They contain a needle that pierces through the food, damaging its appearance and opening the doors for bacteria to enter the food you’re cooking.”

“That’s why we designed GOFO Temperature Detector with a metal chassis made of stainless steel for perfect thermal conductivity, corrosion protection, and increased rust resistance. This way, GOFO accurately measures the temperature of what you’re cooking without even touching it.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Digital food thermometer, jump over to the official Gofo crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

