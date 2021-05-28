New Acer Swift X laptops feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPUs

Acer has launched a range of new laptops this week in the form of the The Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) will be available in North America in June starting at $900 and will be available throughout Europe during the summer months of 2021 priced at €900 and China in Q3 2021. The Swift X, the newest member of its popular Swift line of Acer notebooks and offers users an “ultrathin-and-light laptop” powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processor with “Zen 3” architecture supported by the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPUs.

“Acer’s new notebook models are designed to offer consumers the widest possible choice of high-performance, ultraportable computing devices,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “Professionals need a clean-looking notebook that is compact enough to take with them throughout the day, but it also has to be powerful enough to run multiple resource-intensive programs at once. With every device we make, we’re always pursuing that balance.”

“The new Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) notebook represents a new segment within the Swift portfolio, the first of its series to come powered with discrete graphics, all at an impressive 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)[3]. Its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, based on NVIDIA’s Ampere architecture, combined with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Mobile Processor and 16 GB of RAM offers creative professionals such as video editors or photographers plenty of power. True to the Swift family, all this hardware has been fitted into a metal chassis just 17.9 mm (0.7 in) thin.”

Source : Acer

