ASUS ExpertBook B5 Series Intel Core Ultra AI ready laptops

The launch of the ASUS ExpertBook B5 AI ready laptops, specifically designed for business professionals, features the 14-inch and 16-inch ExpertBook B5 models (B5404 and B5604), is equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors and NVIDIA graphics, offering high-performance capabilities for running resource-intensive software and handling visual workloads.

The ASUS ExpertBook B5 laptops are not just about power and performance. They also incorporate AI-powered features that enhance productivity and collaboration. One of the standout features is the AI-powered camera. This intelligent camera, combined with noise cancellation technology, ensures uninterrupted meetings and optimized audiovisuals. This can significantly boost the user experience, particularly for professionals who need to engage in frequent online meetings and collaborations.

Windows 11 Pro – ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business

Up to 13th gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor

World’s lightest 16” business laptop from 1.4kg

Stunning OLED display for immersive work experience with 16:10 aspect ratio

All-day battery up to 12.5hrs

Dual-SSD RAID support to provide up to 2 TB capacity

Dual-fan design to deliver quiet, cool and powerful computing

Support Intel vPro technology

The display of the ExpertBook B5 laptops is another noteworthy feature. The 16:10 display provides more vertical screen real estate, which can be beneficial for various tasks, such as reading documents or browsing web pages. For those who prefer a more interactive approach, there’s an optional touchscreen functionality that’s compatible with the ASUS Pen and other MPP 2.0 styluses.

AI ready laptops for business

Security and manageability are crucial aspects for any business laptop, and the ASUS ExpertBook B5 laptops do not disappoint in this regard. They come equipped with enterprise-grade security features, including multiple log-in options, an integrated fingerprint sensor, an optional IR camera for face login, and an optional smart card reader. These features offer multiple layers of protection, ensuring the security of sensitive data. Furthermore, ASUS offers a range of management solutions for the ExpertBook B5, including the ASUS Endpoint Management Service (AEMS) and the ASUS Pre-Deployment Service (APDS), making it easier for IT administrators to manage these devices.

Despite their high-performance capabilities and advanced features, the ASUS ExpertBook B5 laptops are remarkably lightweight, thanks to their ultralight all-metal chassis. This, combined with their military-grade strength, makes them ideal for mobile multitasking. They can easily withstand the rigors of travel and on-the-go use without compromising on performance or functionality.

Battery life is another critical factor for mobile professionals. The ExpertBook B5 laptops come with a capacious battery and support for fast-charging technology. This ensures that users can work for extended periods without worrying about running out of power. Moreover, when the battery does run low, the fast-charging technology can quickly replenish it, minimizing downtime.

The ExpertBook B5AI ready laptops also excel in terms of connectivity. They feature the latest WiFi 7 technology and optional 4G LTE support, ensuring seamless connectivity wherever users are. Additionally, they come with two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and HDMI 2.1, providing a wide range of options for connecting peripherals and other devices.

The ASUS ExpertBook B5 laptops offer a compelling mix of power, performance, and advanced features. Their AI-ready capabilities, high-performance components, enterprise-grade security features, and advanced connectivity options make them an excellent choice for business professionals. Whether it’s running resource-intensive software, handling visual workloads, or enhancing productivity and collaboration through AI-powered features, the ExpertBook B5 laptops are designed to deliver a superior computing experience.



