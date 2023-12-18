ASUS has raised the bar for ultraportable laptops with the unveiling of the Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405). This premium laptop, with its Intel Evo Edition specification, combines high-performance components with enhanced sustainability features, setting a new standard in the industry.

The Zenbook 14 OLED houses an impressive range of top-tier specifications. At its core, it boasts an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, coupled with Intel Arc graphics, delivering a high-performance computing experience. This is further complemented by up to 1 TB SSD storage and 32 GB RAM, ensuring seamless multitasking and fast data access. The laptop also supports WiFi 6E (802.11ax), providing faster and more reliable internet connectivity.

One of the standout features of the Zenbook 14 OLED is its 3K ASUS Lumina OLED 120 Hz touchscreen display. This high-resolution display offers an immersive visual experience, making it ideal for both productivity tasks and entertainment. Moreover, the laptop’s audio is delivered through super-linear speakers, enhanced by the ASUS Audio Booster, ensuring a rich and immersive audiovisual experience.

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405 laptop 2023

ASUS has not compromised on user-friendly design elements in the Zenbook 14 OLED. It includes a face login feature for quick and secure access, an FHD IR camera with a physical shutter for privacy, and a quiet ASUS ErgoSense keyboard for comfortable typing. In addition, the laptop includes a comprehensive set of full-size high-speed I/O ports, including two Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1 (TMDS), and a 3.5 mm audio jack, eliminating the need for additional dongles or adapters.

The Zenbook 14 OLED also shines in the area of battery life. It features an enhanced 75 Wh battery that supports up to 20% more charging cycles than previous models, offering up to 15 hours of unplugged operation. This makes the Zenbook 14 OLED an excellent choice for users who need a laptop that can keep up with their on-the-go lifestyle.

Despite its high-performance specifications and features, the Zenbook 14 OLED maintains a lightweight and compact design. The all-metal chassis not only adds to its sleek aesthetics but also contributes to its durability. In fact, the laptop has undergone US military-grade durability testing, further testifying to its robustness.

ASUS’s commitment to sustainability is evident in the Zenbook 14 OLED. The laptop uses up to 50% post-consumer-recycled (PCR) materials, and its packaging is 100% recyclable. Furthermore, the laptop exceeds the ENERGY STAR power-efficiency standard by 50%, underscoring ASUS’s efforts to minimize the environmental impact of its products.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) is a premium ultraportable laptop that offers a compelling blend of high-performance features, user-friendly design, and sustainability. Whether you’re a professional needing a powerful machine for productivity tasks, a student looking for a reliable laptop for studies, or a tech enthusiast wanting the latest technology, the Zenbook 14 OLED is a worthy contender to consider.



