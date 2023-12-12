QNAP TBS-h574TX Thunderbolt 4 all-flash NAS Book

QNAP network-attached storage (NAS) manufacturer, has recently launched its Thunderbolt 4 all-flash NASbook TBS-h574TX.Offering a multitude of features aimed at optimizing the experience for Mac and Windows PC creators engaged in online video editing, large file transfer, video transcoding, and backup.

The TBS-h574TX is a compact device that provides low-latency storage, a feature that is increasingly crucial in today’s fast-paced digital world. It houses five E1.S/M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD slots, which allow for high-speed I/O operations. This, coupled with the 13th Gen Intel Core hybrid-architecture computing power, ensures that the device can handle significant multitasking video production workloads without compromising on speed or efficiency.

One of the standout features of the TBS-h574TX is its support for hot-swappable M.2 SSDs. This feature enhances the NASbook’s serviceability, allowing users to replace SSDs without having to power down the device, thereby minimizing downtime and maintaining productivity. The TBS-h574TX also boasts a built-in GPU for video transcoding, which can significantly speed up the conversion of video from one format to another. This is a crucial feature for video creators who need to work with different video formats and standards.

Thunderbolt 4 NAS

In terms of connectivity, the TBS-h574TX is equipped with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports for direct connectivity to Mac/PC workstations. This ensures seamless data transfer between the device and workstations, further streamlining the video production workflow. In addition, the built-in 2.5 GbE and 10 GbE ports facilitate cross-team collaboration by allowing multiple users to access and work on the same files simultaneously. The device also includes two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, which offer faster import of video materials, enhancing efficiency in the video production process.

The TBS-h574TX comes with a built-in 4K HDMI output, allowing for quality reviews of video content. It runs on the ZFS-based QuTS hero operating system, renowned for its advanced data protection features. One of these is the self-healing feature, which automatically detects and repairs corrupted data in RAW images, ensuring the integrity and safety of users’ data.

As part of its launch offer, QNAP is providing one year of myQNAPcloud Storage 1 TB cloud storage space for free with the purchase and registration of the TBS-h574TX during the launch period.

In terms of design, the TBS-h574TX is impressively compact, smaller than an A4 paper and 31% smaller than the Apple Mac Studio. This makes it easy to place in various multimedia toolboxes and desktop environments, and its portability makes it an ideal choice for video shooting sites, post-production teams, small studios, and SOHO users.

The launch of QNAP’s Thunderbolt 4 all-flash NASbook TBS-h574TX marks a significant advancement in the field of video production technology. With its compact design, low-latency storage, high-speed I/O, and advanced computing power, it offers a comprehensive solution for streamlining video production workflows. Its enhanced serviceability, robust data protection features, and high-speed connectivity options further enhance its appeal to professionals in the video production industry.



