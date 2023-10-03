ASUS officially takes on Intel NUC product lines

ASUS has officially completed the signing ceremony with Intel Corporation, marking a significant milestone in the tech world. This event signifies the handover of Intel’s Next Unit of Computing (NUC) product lines to ASUS, a move that is set to reshape the landscape of edge computing and AIoT solutions.

The acquisition of Intel’s NUC product lines by ASUS is a strategic move that will see ASUS manufacture and sell Intel NUC 10th to 13th generation systems. This development is not just a business expansion for ASUS, but also a step towards the future of computing. The company began taking orders for NUC 10th to 13th generation systems on September 1, marking the start of a new era in its business operations.

The newly established ASUS NUC Business Unit (BU) is set to provide impactful edge computing with comprehensive commercial and AIoT solutions. This move is in line with ASUS’s vision for the future of computing, which is centered on the development of advanced and efficient computing solutions.

ASUS’s Senior Vice President, Jackie Hsu, believes that the collaboration with Intel will significantly enhance ASUS’s AI and IoT R&D capabilities. This enhancement will be particularly beneficial in industrial, commercial, and prosumer markets, where the demand for advanced and efficient computing solutions is high.

The acquisition of Intel’s NUC product lines is not just about hardware. ASUS has also licensed both hardware system designs and software from Intel, a move that will significantly expand its capabilities in R&D, logistics, and tech support. This expansion will cover use cases for professional and AI programmers, governments, enterprises, SMBs, edge computing, and industrial applications.

ASUS’s vision for the future of NUC systems is ambitious and forward-looking. The company plans to continue developing NUC products and grow its channel network to meet demand. Future ASUS NUC solutions will meet industrial-grade standards and offer advanced cybersecurity to support all types of businesses.

The potential use cases for ASUS NUC are vast and varied. They include Asset & Operations Optimization, Human Wellness Monitoring, Logistics & Tracking, and Product Inspection. These use cases highlight the versatility and potential of ASUS NUC systems in various sectors.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, ASUS NUC will continue to offer energy-efficient products with world-class green certificates. This commitment is a testament to ASUS’s dedication to creating products that are not only technologically advanced but also environmentally friendly.

ASUS is also committed to ensuring a smooth transition for NUC customers and providing them with the best possible service in the future. This commitment is in line with ASUS’s customer service commitment and co-winning principle, which is centered on creating a win-win situation for both the company and its customers.

ASUS’s acquisition of Intel’s NUC product lines is a significant development in the tech industry. It not only marks a new era for ASUS but also sets the stage for the future of computing. With its commitment to R&D, customer service, and sustainability, ASUS is well-positioned to take the NUC product lines to new heights.

