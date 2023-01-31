ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED and Vivobook Go 14 laptops

ASUS has this week introduced two new additions to its range of laptops in the form of the 15.6-inch Vivobook Go 15 OLED reference : E1504F and 14-inch Vivobook Go 14 reference : E1404F. Both laptops have been designed to provide lightweight compact workstations equipped with OLED (E1504F) or IPS (E1404F) displays combined with audio provided by the companies SonicMaster sound system combined with DTS Audio Processing.

Offering the choice to equip your laptop with up to an AMD Ryzen 5 7000-series processors supported by 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and equipped with 512 GB of PCIe SSD storage. The laptops feature ASUS ErgoSense keyboard, smart conferencing via the HD web camera with ASUS 3D Noise Reduction technology together with AI noise cancelation and a physical privacy shield.

ASUS Vivobook Go 15

“Vivobook Go 15 OLED delivers stunningly crisp and clear visuals from its up to FHD OLED display. The 16:9 NanoEdge slim-bezel design gives users more screen space for multitasking and immersive viewing, and it offers Pantone Validated color rendering with an average Delta E color accuracy of less than 2, and a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 gamut. The fast 0.2 millisecond response time ensures smooth motion scenes. Adaptive Dimming uses the ASUS AiSense camera to monitor the user’s gaze, reducing the screen brightness if the user looks away or moves away. This feature is part of the ASUS OLED Care package that helps to maximize the life of the display.

ASUS Vivobook Go 14

“Vivobook Go 14 has a clear and bright FHD IPS display with wide viewing angles and an 83% screen-to-body ratio. Both displays also ensure a reduced risk of eye strain during long viewing sessions thanks to their TÜV Rheinland eye-care certification for low blue-light and flicker-free operation.

Measuring 17.9 mm thin and weighing from just 1.3 kg, the new Vivobook Go models are designed to be compact enough to slip into any bag, and light enough for easy one-handed carrying. They feature three never-out-of-fashion color options—Mixed Black, Cool Silver, and the brand-new Cozy Green—along with signature Vivobook details like the raised logo tag on the lid, a warning-stripe pattern on the Enter key, contrasting colored rubber feet on the base, and a stylish V-shaped air vent.”

Source : ASUS





