Dual camera video doorbell features package detection and more

The engineers at Lindo Life have created a new dual camera video doorbell equipped with package detection as well as motion sensors and notifications that you would expect from a smart doorbell. Weatherproof and offering a 2K resolution image the doorbell comes complete with its own companion application that allows you to monitor and answer your door remotely wherever you may be. The app will also notify you when a packet has been left on your doorstep, thanks to the downward facing camera reducing blind spots.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $99 or £87 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Lindo Dual-Cam Video Doorbell was inspired by complaints from CEO’s landlord when he was in college in South California. He used to complain about sneaky porch pirate stealing packages and never be detected by his video doorbell. When he complained it again one afternoon, a creative idea came out. Why not add a camera facing downward to reduce the blind area?”

Dual camera video doorbell

– Dual Camera Design: With a forward-facing camera and a downward-facing camera, you will be instantly notified of your visitors and packages.

– Dual Sensor Design: Radar scans for movement and PIR scans for body heat. We can filter out falling leaves or flying bugs, so that you won’t be disturbed by false alarm.

– Dual Power Source Design. Wired and Battery-Powered installation are all supported.

If the Lindo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Lindo dual camera video doorbell project watch the promotional video below.

“Dual camera design provides you with a wider field of view that removes the blind spots. The forward-facing camera focus on humans while downward camera focus on packages. You can access the live video of your doorway from Lindo Life APP anywhere anytime. We upgrade the camera lens from other’s 4P or 6P to 2G+4P (that is 2 glass optical lenses and 4 plastic lenses)for better imaging. The powerful 2K camera with HDR creates true blacks, bright whites, sharp detail, and crisp text. You can even read the license number of the car passes you doorway. ”

“Want to pick up your package as soon as it arrives? With Lindo’s avanced AI package detection, you will get instant notification when your packages arrive, so that you won’t miss gadgets from online shopping.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the dual camera video doorbell, jump over to the official Lindo crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

