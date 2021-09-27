Build your own underwater submersible remotely operated vehicle (ROV)

Instructables member Ranuga has designed and built his very own remote-controlled underwater submersible or ROV using PVC pipe is the main construction material together with a little Arduino programming and hardware. The chassis of the ROV submersible has been constructing using 50mm PVC tubes that vary in size from 70mm all the way up to 450mm in length.

“One day while I was on YouTube I saw a man is trying to recover something that missed in a lake using an underwater robot. I was so excited to know what is the magical robot and how it works. After searching and reading about that robot, I found it’s a robot called underwater ROV(Remotely operated vehicle). Just not only taking an idea about ROV, I want to have my own one. When I seared for an ROV on eBay the result always came with the cost is higher than 1000$. But I am also cheap. “Only one way left to come up with my dream. So I went with DIY. I found some people did the same procedure to build an ROV well. Why I can’t???? “

The submersible ROV is equipped with LED lighting and is controlled remotely thanks to a little Arduino development board and some pushbuttons which control the submersibles direction and depth. For full instructions on how the ROV was created and inspiration for creating your very own jump over to the Instructables website by following the link below.

Finally, I came up with my dream!!! This Instructable post will show you how to make your own Underwater ROV. An ROV is a robot-like submarine, but the way how submarine is functioning is quite different from an ROV. When writing this post I already finished building my ROV so, in some steps, I can’t show you how I build it with real images, but you can take a great idea than real with the scratch. Fusion 360 always with me, no need to be worry:). The below links are for the ROV builders who had done It well before me, go through their sites and videos before building your own.”

Source : Instructables : AB

