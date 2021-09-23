Awesome DIY LEGO powered submarine project

If you are looking for something to build and keep you busy this weekend you may be interested in this interesting LEGO powered submarine featured on the Brick Experiment YouTube channel. Ball bearing weights have been added to the system as well as a few electrical components combined with a LEGO compressor all sealed in a glass jar. Check out the video below to learn more about how the amazing DIY submarine was created and how it can be controlled and used to explore the depths.

Specifications of the LEGO powered submarine project

– Displacement: 2.35 kg (5.2 lb)

– Test depth: 6 m (20 ft)

– Hull: glass jar (IKEA 365+ 1.7l), plastic lid

– Balloon: latex water balloon for kids

– Motors: 2x Lego PF L-motor (88003-1), 1x Lego PF Servo motor (88004-1)

– Compressor parts: Lego pneumetic pump small V2 (bb0875), Lego pneumatic switch (bb0874), Lego Gear 24 Tooth Clutch (60c01), Lego Hose Pneumatic 4mm (21825)

– Magnetic couplings: K&J Magnetics D34-N52 neodymium magnet, TapeCase 423-5 UHMW Tape

– Propeller: Lego Propeller 3 Blade with 24t Gear (2740c01)

– Radio control: 27 MHz controller dissembled from a toy submarine (Zantec Mini RC U Boot), L298 H-bridge to drive motors

– Power supply: 9V Lego battery box for the motors, 3.7V Li-Po for the radio

– Pressure sensors: Lego Manometer (64065), Jolly Logic Altimeter One

“Depth control is done with an air-filled balloon and a Lego-compressor. Steering is done by turning the propeller direction with the help of linear magnetic coupling. Otherwise it’s more of the same as before. Swimming pool and lake tests at the end.”

Source : Adafruit

