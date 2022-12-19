LapPi 2.0 modular Raspberry Pi laptop style workstation

If you are searching for a portable workstation enabling you to learn more about the Raspberry Pi platform or coding in general, you might be interested in a new modular system that allows you to tinker and connect a wide variety of different modules and hardware all in a compact portable battery-powered enclosure.

Unlike a traditional laptop every component is available to be removed, tweaked or upgraded as necessary and allows you to enjoy full touchscreen interactivity and supports a wide variety of single board computers in addition to the Raspberry Pi. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $234 or £199 (depending on current exchange rates).

“How thrilling is the feeling if you could create a laptop with your own bare hands. The happiness and feeling of pride tops when you are not a techie and still could do it without any struggle. Sounds impossible, right? What if we tell you its very much possible? Presenting LapPi 2.0 – a 100% DIY modular laptop which is compatible with all single board computers. Now that’s what we call a true Level-Up. LapPi 2.0 is in its core is a superbly loaded computer, one of its kind and only one in such segment. “

Raspberry Pi laptop

“LapPi 2.0 is one of a kind laptop which is completely DIY, meaning, the users can create this masterpiece from the scratch. Add your preferred single board computer and fix all other components which can also be upgraded whenever you like. The users may choose any single board computer (SBC) for LapPi such as RockPi, Asus Tinker, BananaPI or RaspberryPi. Just connect the SBC and voilà.”

If the LapPi 2.0 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the LapPi 2.0 Raspberry Pi laptop project watch the promotional video below.

“The LapPi 2.0 is equipped with UPS for uninterrupted and long battery life. The user may add in rechargeable batteries to power up the UPS. LapPi 2.0 is loaded with powerful 8Ω 5w speakers on both sides of the screen to create an impactful surround sound. LapPi 2.0 is equipped with a 7 inch High Definition Full Touch LCD screen. This gives users a dual experience – feeling of laptop and a tablet in one machine.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Raspberry Pi laptop, jump over to the official LapPi 2.0 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals