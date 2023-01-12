New Samsung Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs receive Circadian Rhythm Display certification

Samsung has announced that its new 2023 Samsung Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs have received the ‘Circadian Rhythm Display’ certification from Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker.

Samsung unveiled a wide range of new smart TVs at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, earlier this month.

This certification recognizes that Samsung TV’s Eye Comfort mode provides an optimal viewing experience for consumers spending more time indoors by automatically balancing light exposure and color temperature to mimic natural outdoor light.

The circadian rhythm has a cycle of inhibiting melatonin secretion for dynamic activities during the day while activating its release for a comfortable sleep at night. Melatonin is a hormone known to help you sleep well.

VDE’s certification validates the benefits of Eye Comfort mode on users’ circadian rhythm by measuring circadian stimulus at different illuminance levels and assessing the impact on melatonin suppression. The certification process complies with the Circadian Stimulus method based on the research results of the Lighting Research Center in the U.S.

This is one of many verifications Samsung TVs have received representing ongoing efforts to put users and their experience front and center of product design. Previously, Samsung TVs have received ‘Eye Care’ certification from VDE and ‘Glare-Free’ validation from UL, along with ‘Pantone Validated’ and ‘SkinTone Validated’ certifications from Pantone, both signifying that certified Samsung screens satisfy the organization’s color accuracy standards.

You can find out more details about the new 2023 range of Samsung Lifestyle TVs and also their Samsung Neo QLED range at the link below.

Source Samsung





