Samsung Neo QLED, Micro LED and OLED TVs unveiled

Samsung has unveiled its 2023 range of Smart TVs, the lineup includes the new Samsung Neo QLED, Micro LED, and OLED TVs.

There are a number of new models in the 2023 Samsung Smart TV range, including the 8K and also 4K models.

Samsung’s latest suite of Neo QLED 8K and 4K televisions provide consumers with premium options that suit every need. Neo QLED picture quality is powered by Samsung’s advanced Neural Quantum Processor, which supports the Quantum Mini LED-lit TV with 14-bit processing and AI upscaling, enabling features such as Shape Adaptive Light Control and Real Depth Enhancer Pro for a three-dimensional, lifelike picture.

Samsung’s 2023 Neo QLEDs also go beyond just a clear picture, with a high-resolution panel and Samsung’s proprietary algorithm that power Samsung’s new Auto HDR Remastering. It uses AI deep learning technology to analyze and apply real-time High Dynamic Range (HDR) effects on Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) content on a scene-by-scene basis, making SDR content brighter and livelier for absolute immersion.

In addition, SmartThings users no longer need to purchase a separate SmartThings dongle to connect and control Zigbee and Thread devices. In 2023, the SmartThings Zigbee & Matter Thread One-Chip Module will be directly built into Samsung products. And for the ultimate connected device experience, SmartThings automatically syncs devices for easier control of not just Samsung devices but also third-party appliances and IoT devices1 for seamless connections.

