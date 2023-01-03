Samsung Flex Hybrid display unveiled at CES 2023

Samsung unveiled a new flexible and slidable display at CES 2023, the Samsung Flex Hybrid display and it certainly looks like an interesting display.

It will be interesting to see how the technology is developed and how Samsung uses these types of displays in future products.

The company will hold an invitation-only exhibit January 4-7 under the theme, “Disruptive Tech Journey Unlocks Sustainable Futures” at CES, the first fully in-person event since 2020. Samsung Display is bringing innovative OLED products of all sizes, small, medium and large, to provide a glimpse into the future of displays. Among the innovations will be ‘Flex Hybrid’ which combines both foldable and slidable capabilities into one display and large-screen slidables, which will be the prototype of future laptops. And QD-OLED 2023 will feature brighter and more realistic image quality thanks to the advanced optimization algorithm, IntelliSense AI and new OLED HyperEfficient EL material.

Samsung Display has been introducing next-generation foldable and slidable products through various exhibitions in the past. At CES 2023, the company looks to showcase its future smart mobile device, Flex Hybrid, which combines two innovative technologies into one. Foldable technology is applied to the left side of the screen with slidable technology on the right side of the Flex Hybrid. Users can enjoy movies and videos on the 10.5-inch display in aspect ratio of 4:3 or on the 12.4-inch larger screen in 16:10 screen ratio.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Flex Hybrid display over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung





