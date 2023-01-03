Samsung ViewFinity S9 and Smart Monitor M8 unveiled

As well as the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, Samsung also unveiled their new ViewFinity S9 monitor and an updated version of their Samsung Smart Monitor M8.

The Samsung ViewFinity S9 is designed for professionals, it comes with a 27-inch 5K display that has a resolution of 5,120 x 2880 pixels.

The ViewFinity S9 (Model Number: S90PC) is Samsung’s newest addition to its monitor lineup. It features a 5K 27” screen for the first time and is optimized for creative professionals such as graphic designers and photographers. Its 5,120 x 2,880 resolution, combined with its wide color gamut of 99% DCI-P3, provides crisp and true-to-form details, and its average Delta E ≦21 color accuracy also produces clear and precise color representation, even in complicated or nuanced visual environments.

The monitor’s built-in Color Calibration Engine ensures precise screen color and brightness, allowing users to adjust white balance, Gamma and RGB color balance for perfect accuracy with their smartphones through the Samsung Smart Calibration application. The Matte Display limits light reflection and glare to minimize distractions while working.

The updated Samsung Smart Monitor M8 now comes in a choice of two sizes, there is now also a 27-inch model as well as a 32-inch model.

The Smart Monitor M8 (Model Number: M80C) features stylish and slim design and now comes in a new 27” size in addition to the existing 32” size, both with 4K resolution. It comes in four color options that allow this monitor to fit in any room: Daylight Blue, Spring Green, Sunset Pink or Warm White.

The height-adjustable stand with tilt support gives users the best angle. The screen can now pivot 90 degrees, which helps users view long documents with less scrolling. It also meets VESA mount compatibility standards to help save space and retain a clutter-free environment.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung ViewFinity S9 and Smart Monitor M8 monitors over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung





