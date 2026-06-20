What to Expect from Apple’s iPhone Ultra Fold: Everything We Know

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its first foldable iPhone, potentially named the iPhone Ultra. This highly anticipated device, hinted at during the WWDC event and through the iOS 27 beta, is poised to redefine the smartphone landscape. With its innovative foldable design, advanced hardware, and exclusive software features, the iPhone Ultra could represent a significant evolution in Apple’s product lineup. By combining innovative technology with premium craftsmanship, Apple aims to deliver a device that appeals to both tech enthusiasts and luxury smartphone users. The video below from FPT gives us more details on the iPhone Ultra Fold.

Innovative Foldable Design

The iPhone Ultra is expected to feature a foldable display that transitions effortlessly between a compact smartphone and a tablet-like device. When unfolded, the inner screen is designed to be nearly creaseless, offering an immersive and uninterrupted viewing experience. At just 4.5 mm thick when open, the device emphasizes portability while maintaining durability. Its titanium construction enhances structural strength and provides a lightweight, premium feel, showcasing Apple’s commitment to meticulous design and engineering. This foldable design not only introduces a new form factor but also reimagines how users interact with their devices.

Dynamic Screen Sizes and Enhanced Multitasking

One of the standout features of the iPhone Ultra is its ability to adapt seamlessly to varying screen sizes and aspect ratios. This flexibility aligns with Apple’s long-standing philosophy of encouraging developers to optimize apps for diverse displays. The introduction of split-screen multitasking, a first for iOS, improves productivity by allowing users to run multiple apps simultaneously. Whether editing documents, streaming videos, or browsing the web, the iPhone Ultra transforms into a versatile tool for work and entertainment. This feature positions the device as more than just a smartphone, offering functionality akin to a tablet or even a compact laptop.

Unmatched Performance with Advanced Hardware

At the heart of the iPhone Ultra lies Apple’s A20 chip, designed to deliver exceptional performance and energy efficiency. Paired with 12 GB of RAM, the device is built to handle demanding tasks, from intensive gaming to professional-grade video editing, with ease. The camera system, featuring wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lenses, caters to photography enthusiasts by allowing high-quality image capture in various scenarios. A physical camera control button adds precision for photo and video adjustments, enhancing the user experience. However, the absence of a telephoto lens may be a limitation for users who prioritize advanced zoom capabilities. Despite this, the hardware package underscores Apple’s focus on delivering a powerful and reliable device.

Seamless Integration with iOS 27

The iPhone Ultra is deeply integrated with iOS 27, using features specifically designed for foldable technology. Developer code within the iOS 27 beta references terms like “fold state” and “angle degrees,” suggesting that the device can detect and adjust to its folding configuration. This integration ensures a smooth and intuitive user experience, allowing the device to adapt dynamically to different usage scenarios. For developers, these tools open up new possibilities for creating apps optimized for foldable displays, pushing the boundaries of app design. Long-time iPhone users will appreciate the familiar yet enhanced interface, while developers gain opportunities to innovate within the foldable ecosystem.

Premium Pricing and Target Audience

As a high-end device, the iPhone Ultra is expected to carry a price tag exceeding $2,000. This premium pricing reflects the advanced technology, innovative features, and high-quality materials used in its construction. The titanium build, foldable design, and exclusive color options underscore its status as a luxury product. While the cost may deter some users, it positions the iPhone Ultra as a device for those seeking an innovative and exclusive smartphone experience. Apple appears to be targeting a niche market of tech-savvy consumers and professionals who value innovation, performance, and design over affordability.

A Bold Step in Smartphone Innovation

The iPhone Ultra represents a significant leap forward in Apple’s product lineup. Its foldable design, titanium construction, powerful hardware, and seamless integration with iOS 27 position it as a trailblazer in the premium smartphone market. While its high price may limit accessibility, the iPhone Ultra is a testament to Apple’s dedication to innovation and user-centric design. For those seeking a novel and versatile iPhone experience, this device could set a new benchmark for what a smartphone can achieve, blending functionality, style, and innovative technology into a single, cohesive package.

Here is a selection of other guides from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the Foldable iPhone Ultra.

Source & Image Credit: fpt.



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.