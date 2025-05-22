Anbernic RG34XXSP Review : Nostalgia Meets Modern Gaming in Your Pocket

Have you ever wondered if a handheld gaming console could truly balance nostalgia, portability, and affordability without cutting corners? The Anbernic RG34XXSP boldly steps into this arena, promising retro gaming enthusiasts a compact, foldable device that fits in your pocket and takes you back to the golden age of gaming. But with a smaller screen than its predecessor and no significant performance upgrades, it raises a critical question: does the RG34XXSP deliver enough to justify its place in your collection, or is it simply a repackaged version of what we’ve seen before? In this rundown, ETA Prime explores whether this device lives up to its promise or falls short of expectations.

From its dual analog sticks and tactile Japanese dome switches to its sleek foldable design, the RG34XXSP packs features that cater to gamers who prioritize precision and portability. But this isn’t just about specs—it’s about the experience. How does the smaller 3.4-inch IPS screen hold up for text-heavy games? Can the unchanged H700 quad-core CPU handle your favorite retro titles without breaking a sweat? And what about the quirks, like the cumbersome battery replacement process? Whether you’re a seasoned retro gamer or someone curious about diving into the world of handheld nostalgia, this review will unpack the highs, lows, and everything in between. After all, the best gaming experiences are about more than just hardware—they’re about how it all comes together.

Design and Build

The RG34XXSP’s defining feature is its compact, foldable design, making it an excellent choice for gamers who value portability. This design ensures the device is easy to carry, fitting comfortably into pockets or small bags, which is ideal for on-the-go gaming. A notable improvement over its predecessor is the inclusion of dual analog sticks, which enhance control across a variety of gaming genres, from platformers to action-adventure titles.

The device features a 3.4-inch IPS display with a resolution of 720×480. While slightly smaller than the RG35XXSP’s 3.5-inch screen, the IPS panel delivers vibrant colors and wide viewing angles, making sure a visually pleasing experience. However, the reduced screen size may impact the enjoyment of games with intricate visuals or text-heavy interfaces, particularly for users accustomed to larger displays.

Available in four color options—indigo, yellow, gray, and black—the console caters to diverse aesthetic preferences. The use of Japanese dome switches provides tactile feedback, enhancing precision for games that require accurate inputs, such as fighting games and platformers. Additionally, the inclusion of a glass screen protector improves durability, making the device more resilient to scratches and wear, a practical feature for gamers frequently on the move.

Hardware and Features

The RG34XXSP is powered by the H700 quad-core Cortex A53 CPU, clocked at 1.5 GHz, the same processor used in its predecessor. While this ensures compatibility with a wide range of retro gaming platforms, it does not offer any significant performance improvements. The device is equipped with 2GB of RAM, which is sufficient for running most retro games smoothly, though it may struggle with more demanding titles.

A 3,300mAh replaceable battery powers the console, providing several hours of gameplay on a single charge. However, replacing the battery requires disassembly and adhesive removal, which can be challenging for users unfamiliar with hardware modifications. The device offers a variety of connectivity options, including:

Dual microSD card slots for expandable storage.

A USB-C charging port for fast and convenient charging.

A mini HDMI output for connecting to external displays.

A 3.5mm headphone jack for private audio playback.

Additionally, the RG34XXSP supports AC Wi-Fi (5 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.2, allowing wireless multiplayer gaming and the pairing of accessories such as controllers or headphones. These features add versatility, particularly for users who enjoy cooperative or competitive gaming experiences.

Anbernic RG34XXSP First Look

Performance

The RG34XXSP is optimized for retro gaming, supporting platforms such as Game Boy Advance, PlayStation 1, Dreamcast, and some Nintendo 64 titles. It performs well on these platforms, delivering smooth gameplay and responsive controls. However, the device struggles with higher-end systems like the PSP, where performance issues such as frame drops and lag may occur.

The addition of dual analog sticks is a welcome improvement, offering greater control for games that benefit from precise directional input. However, their potential is somewhat limited by the device’s inability to handle more demanding games effectively. The Japanese dome switches further enhance the gaming experience by providing responsive and tactile feedback, which is particularly advantageous for fast-paced or precision-based games.

Despite its strengths, the 3.4-inch screen may detract from the overall experience for certain games, especially those with detailed visuals or text-heavy interfaces. This limitation could be a drawback for users who prefer larger displays for an immersive gaming experience.

Drawbacks

While the RG34XXSP offers several appealing features, it also has notable limitations. The smaller screen size may not satisfy users accustomed to larger displays, and the lack of performance upgrades due to the unchanged CPU could disappoint those expecting a more powerful device. Although the dual analog sticks improve control, their utility is constrained by the device’s limited ability to handle higher-end gaming platforms.

The replaceable battery, while a practical feature, involves a cumbersome replacement process that requires disassembly and adhesive removal. This could deter users who are less comfortable with hardware modifications or lack the necessary tools. Furthermore, the device’s focus on retro gaming may not appeal to gamers seeking a more versatile handheld console capable of running modern titles.

Final Thoughts

The Anbernic RG34XXSP is a compact and affordable handheld gaming device designed for retro gaming enthusiasts. Its foldable design, dual analog sticks, and tactile Japanese dome switches make it a practical choice for nostalgic gaming sessions and everyday portability. Priced at $68, with a promotional launch price of $59.99, it offers good value for its intended purpose.

However, the device’s smaller screen, lack of significant performance improvements, and limited capability for higher-end platforms may restrict its appeal to a niche audience. If portability and retro gaming are your primary concerns, the RG34XXSP is worth considering. For those seeking a more versatile gaming console with enhanced performance, exploring other options may be a better choice.

