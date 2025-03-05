Compact, Powerful, Affordable : AceMagic AMD Ryzen HX370 Mini PC



It’s no secret that finding the perfect balance between performance, size, and price in a PC can feel like an endless compromise. Whether you’re a gamer, a multitasker, or someone who just wants a reliable, space-saving system, the struggle to find a machine that checks all the boxes is all too real. Enter the AMD Ryzen AI HX370 Mini PC—a compact powerhouse that aims to bridge the gap between affordability and high performance. With its innovative CPU and GPU, upgradable RAM, and sleek design, it promises to deliver solid gaming and productivity capabilities without taking up much room on your desk—or in your budget.

But, of course, no system is without its quirks. While the HX370 Mini PC offers impressive specs and features, it does come with a few trade-offs, like slower RAM speeds and limited BIOS customization, that might make some users hesitate. Still, for those who value versatility and efficiency in a small package, this AceMagic mini PC reviewed by ETA Prime might just be the solution you’ve been searching for.

Key Hardware Specifications

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The AMD Ryzen AI HX370 Mini PC features a powerful 12-core, 24-thread Ryzen AI9 HX370 processor and Radeon 890M GPU, delivering strong performance for gaming and multitasking.

It supports up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM and dual M.2 storage slots, though slower RAM speeds slightly limit GPU performance in graphically demanding tasks.

The compact design includes RGB lighting, robust connectivity for up to four displays, and practical accessories, making it ideal for limited desk spaces and versatile setups.

Thermal management and power efficiency are standout features, with low power consumption (8W idle, 77W gaming) and stable temperatures during extended use.

Priced starting at $759, it offers excellent value compared to competitors, though limited BIOS customization and slower RAM may deter advanced users seeking peak performance.

At the heart of the HX370 Mini PC is the AMD Ryzen AI9 HX370 processor, built on the advanced Zen 5 architecture. This 12-core, 24-thread CPU delivers exceptional performance for demanding workloads, including gaming, video editing, and content creation. Complementing the CPU is the Radeon 890M GPU, which features 16 compute units and RDNA 3.5 architecture, clocked at up to 2900 MHz. Together, these components ensure smooth and responsive performance across a variety of tasks.

Additional hardware highlights include:

Support for up to 96GB of DDR5 SODIMM RAM , operating at speeds of up to 5600 MHz. However, the absence of DDR5X RAM slightly limits the GPU’s potential in graphically intensive tasks.

, operating at speeds of up to 5600 MHz. However, the absence of DDR5X RAM slightly limits the GPU’s potential in graphically intensive tasks. Dual M.2 slots for storage, allowing up to 4TB of total capacity, providing ample space for games, applications, and media files.

These specifications make the HX370 Mini PC a capable system for casual users and semi-technical enthusiasts alike. However, the slower RAM speeds may impact performance in scenarios requiring high graphical fidelity or intensive multitasking.

Compact Design with Practical Features

The HX370 Mini PC’s compact form factor is ideal for users with limited desk space or those seeking a portable computing solution. Its design incorporates customizable RGB lighting, which adds a touch of personalization and appeals to gamers and tech enthusiasts. Despite its small size, the system offers robust connectivity options, supporting up to four displays via HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 4 ports. This versatility is particularly beneficial for multitasking, gaming setups, or professional workflows requiring multiple screens.

Included in the package are essential accessories such as:

A mounting bracket for convenient placement.

An HDMI cable for immediate display connectivity.

A 120W power supply to ensure reliable performance out of the box.

The design prioritizes practicality without sacrificing performance, making the HX370 Mini PC a strong contender in the competitive mini PC market. Its combination of portability, aesthetics, and functionality ensures it meets the needs of a diverse user base.

AMD Ryzen AI HX370 Mini PC

Performance: Gaming and Beyond

The HX370 Mini PC delivers impressive gaming performance, particularly at 1080p resolution. It handles demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Spider-Man 2, and Forza Horizon 5 with ease, providing smooth gameplay at medium settings. Benchmark results from tools such as Geekbench 6 and 3DMark place it on par with other systems in its class, highlighting its capability in both gaming and productivity tasks.

Key performance highlights include:

Frame generation technology , which enhances frame rates in supported games, delivering a smoother and more immersive gaming experience.

, which enhances frame rates in supported games, delivering a smoother and more immersive gaming experience. Consistent performance in multitasking scenarios, making it suitable for productivity tasks such as video editing, programming, or running multiple applications simultaneously.

However, the slower DDR5 RAM slightly limits the integrated GPU’s performance in graphically intensive games. Additionally, older or unsupported titles may not fully benefit from the frame generation technology, which could be a consideration for retro gaming enthusiasts.

Thermals and Power Efficiency

Thermal management is a standout feature of the HX370 Mini PC. During gaming, the system maintains an average temperature of 67°C, with peaks reaching 79°C. This ensures stable performance without excessive heat buildup, even during extended gaming sessions. The efficient cooling system contributes to the system’s reliability and longevity.

Power efficiency is another area where the HX370 Mini PC excels:

Idle power consumption: 8W , making it energy-efficient during light usage.

, making it energy-efficient during light usage. Gaming power consumption: 77W , striking a balance between performance and energy use.

, striking a balance between performance and energy use. Maximum power consumption under full load: 98W, which is significantly lower than traditional gaming PCs.

These figures highlight the system’s eco-friendly design, making it an excellent choice for users conscious of energy consumption and environmental impact.

Pricing and Value Proposition

The HX370 Mini PC offers a competitive starting price of $759 for the barebones model, making it more affordable than many competing systems, which typically range from $940 to $1,200. This cost advantage makes it an attractive option for budget-conscious users seeking a high-performance mini PC without breaking the bank.

However, the lower price comes with certain trade-offs:

Slower DDR5 RAM , which impacts the integrated GPU’s performance in specific scenarios, particularly in graphically demanding games.

, which impacts the integrated GPU’s performance in specific scenarios, particularly in graphically demanding games. Limited BIOS customization, which may deter advanced users who wish to fine-tune system settings for optimal performance.

For users prioritizing value and versatility over peak performance, these compromises may be acceptable. The system’s overall capabilities, combined with its affordability, make it a compelling choice for gamers, multitaskers, and professionals alike.

Limitations to Consider

While the AceMagic HX370 Mini PC offers a well-rounded package, it is not without its limitations. The limited BIOS customization options may frustrate advanced users who wish to optimize system performance or experiment with overclocking. Additionally, the slower RAM speeds hinder the integrated GPU’s ability to perform at its full potential in graphically intensive scenarios.

These limitations may influence your decision if you require maximum flexibility or performance. However, for most users, the system’s strengths—such as its compact design, affordability, and robust performance—outweigh these drawbacks, making it a practical and versatile choice for a variety of use cases.

