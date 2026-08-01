DJI Pocket 4P Adds a 60Mm Telephoto Lens to the Pocket 4

The DJI Pocket 4P builds on the foundation of the Pocket 4 with several key upgrades aimed at improving versatility for content creators. A standout feature is its dual-camera system, which combines a 1x wide-angle lens with a 3x telephoto lens. This setup enables smooth transitions between wide and zoomed-in shots, with up to 12x zoom supported at varying quality levels. According to Drone Creative, this makes the Pocket 4P particularly well-suited for capturing a range of scenarios, from expansive landscapes to detailed event footage. Additionally, the device includes an upgraded low-light sensor with 17 stops of dynamic range, enhancing performance in challenging lighting conditions.

Discover how the Pocket 4P introduces features like 240fps slow-motion recording for creative video effects and faster data transfer speeds to improve efficiency. Gain insight into usability improvements such as ActiveTrack 8, which now supports telephoto tracking and the addition of twist-lock ND filters for more precise exposure control. The explainer also examines practical considerations, including changes to battery life and protective case design, helping you evaluate whether the Pocket 4P meets your specific requirements.

DJI Pocket 4P vs Pocket 4

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The DJI Pocket 4P introduces a dual-camera system with a 1x wide-angle (20mm) and 3x telephoto (60mm) lens, offering up to 12x zoom with minimal quality loss, ideal for diverse shooting scenarios.

Enhanced sensor technology provides up to 17 stops of dynamic range and supports DLOG 2 color mode for professional-grade color grading, though with limitations in certain modes.

New features include ActiveTrack 8 for improved subject tracking, ND filters with a twist-lock mechanism and faster data transfer speeds of up to 800 MB/s.

Video capabilities include 4K at 60fps, slow-motion up to 240fps and 37-megapixel photo capture, with improved low-light performance and a maximum ISO of 51,200.

Key drawbacks include reduced battery life (3 hours), limited vertical video resolution (3K), and the replacement of the durable protective case with a soft pouch, which may impact portability and protection.

Key Upgrade: Dual-Camera System

One of the most significant enhancements in the Pocket 4P is its innovative dual-camera system, which provides greater flexibility for capturing a variety of scenes. This system includes:

A 1x wide-angle camera (20mm equivalent) for expansive, detailed shots.

A 3x telephoto camera (60mm equivalent) for capturing distant subjects with precision.

The dual-camera setup supports up to 12x zoom, with optimal performance at 1x, 3x and 6x zoom levels to ensure minimal quality loss. This feature is particularly beneficial for creators who need to zoom in on subjects without compromising image clarity, making the Pocket 4P ideal for travel, events and nature videography.

Enhanced Sensor and Dynamic Range

The Pocket 4P features a new low-light sensor capable of capturing up to 17 stops of dynamic range, a significant improvement over the 14 stops offered by the Pocket 4. This expanded dynamic range ensures better detail retention in both highlights and shadows, particularly in high-contrast scenes.

Additionally, the inclusion of the DLOG 2 color mode provides greater flexibility for post-production workflows, allowing for professional-grade color grading. However, it is important to note that this mode is limited to specific shooting scenarios, such as standard video recording and is unavailable in telephoto, low-light, or slow-motion modes.

Here are more detailed guides and articles that you may find helpful on DJI Pocket 4P.

Video and Photo Performance

While the Pocket 4P retains the 4K resolution at 60fps of its predecessor, it introduces slow-motion recording at up to 240fps, allowing more creative video options. This feature is particularly useful for capturing dynamic action sequences or adding dramatic effects to your footage.

For photographers, the Pocket 4P offers 37-megapixel image capture in both RAW and JPEG formats, catering to users who require high-resolution photos for editing or printing. The maximum ISO has also been increased to 51,200, significantly improving low-light performance and making the device more versatile in challenging lighting conditions.

Stabilization and Build Quality

The Pocket 4P continues to use the reliable 3-axis mechanical gimbal found in the Pocket 4, making sure smooth and stable footage even in motion-heavy scenarios. Despite the addition of the dual-camera system, which slightly increases the device’s weight, stabilization performance remains consistent and dependable.

The build quality of the Pocket 4P is robust, but the inclusion of a soft pouch instead of the more durable protective case provided with the Pocket 4 may be a drawback for users who frequently travel or shoot in rugged environments.

New Features for Enhanced Usability

The Pocket 4P introduces several new features designed to improve usability and adaptability across various shooting conditions:

ActiveTrack 8: An upgraded subject-tracking system that now works with the telephoto camera, offering greater versatility for capturing moving subjects.

An upgraded subject-tracking system that now works with the telephoto camera, offering greater versatility for capturing moving subjects. ND Filters: A secure twist-lock mechanism allows for better exposure control in bright conditions, making it easier to achieve cinematic results.

A secure twist-lock mechanism allows for better exposure control in bright conditions, making it easier to achieve cinematic results. Faster Data Transfer: With speeds of up to 800 MB/s, file transfers are significantly faster, streamlining the post-production process.

These features enhance the overall user experience, making the Pocket 4P a more practical choice for creators working in diverse environments.

Limitations to Consider

Despite its many advancements, the Pocket 4P has some limitations that may affect its suitability for certain users:

DLOG 2 Restrictions: This advanced color mode is unavailable in telephoto, low-light, or slow-motion modes, limiting its flexibility.

This advanced color mode is unavailable in telephoto, low-light, or slow-motion modes, limiting its flexibility. Vertical Video Resolution: Vertical video is capped at 3K resolution, which may not meet the needs of creators focused on social media platforms.

Vertical video is capped at 3K resolution, which may not meet the needs of creators focused on social media platforms. Battery Life: The Pocket 4P offers approximately three hours of battery life, slightly less than the three hours and 24 minutes provided by the Pocket 4.

The Pocket 4P offers approximately three hours of battery life, slightly less than the three hours and 24 minutes provided by the Pocket 4. Protective Case: The replacement of the durable protective case with a soft pouch reduces the level of protection during transport.

These drawbacks may influence your decision, depending on your specific requirements and workflow.

Usability Enhancements

The Pocket 4P includes several usability enhancements that make it more convenient for creators:

A wireless controller enables remote operation, adding flexibility but requiring separate charging.

An improved low-light mode automatically adjusts brightness and temperature, delivering better results in challenging lighting conditions.

These features are particularly beneficial for creators who frequently work in dynamic or unpredictable environments, making sure that the device remains user-friendly and adaptable.

How It Compares: Pocket 4P vs Pocket 4 and Competitors

When compared to the Pocket 4, the Pocket 4P offers substantial improvements in image quality, zoom functionality and overall versatility. However, it faces competition from alternatives such as the Insta360 Luna Ultra, which provides similar features at a more affordable price point.

For existing Pocket 4 users, the decision to upgrade will depend on whether the new features, such as the dual-camera system, enhanced dynamic range and slow-motion capabilities, justify the higher cost. For new users, the Pocket 4P represents a compelling option for those seeking a compact yet powerful tool for content creation.

Is the Pocket 4P Right for You?

The DJI Pocket 4P is a feature-rich device designed to meet the needs of creators who prioritize performance, flexibility and image quality. Its dual-camera system, improved dynamic range and usability enhancements make it a strong choice for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

However, the higher price point, reduced battery life and certain limitations may deter some users, particularly those who already own the Pocket 4 or require specific features like higher vertical video resolution. Ultimately, the Pocket 4P is best suited for creators who demand advanced capabilities and are willing to invest in a device that delivers exceptional results.

Media Credit: The Drone Creative



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