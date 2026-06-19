Why the DJI Pocket 4P Might Disappoint Modern Social Media Creators

DJI has officially launched the Pocket 4P, a compact camera aimed at content creators who demand advanced features in a portable device. As highlighted by Tech Court, the Pocket 4P combines a dual-camera system with a 1-inch primary sensor and a 60mm telephoto lens, offering flexibility for diverse shooting scenarios. While the primary sensor delivers high-quality images with 17 stops of dynamic range and advanced LFIC technology, the telephoto lens falls short in matching its performance. This disparity, along with the absence of vertical video recording, raises questions about its practicality for creators focused on emerging content formats.

Explore how the Pocket 4P’s professional-grade video features, such as 10-bit DLOG 2 recording and 4K slow-motion capabilities, cater to creators looking for post-production flexibility. Gain insight into its Intelligent Follow 8.0 tracking system, which supports multi-person tracking for dynamic scenes and its generous 103GB internal storage designed for extended shoots. This release recap also examines the challenges posed by its limited availability outside China and how it stacks up against alternatives like flagship smartphones and competing compact cameras.

Dual-Camera System: Balancing Versatility and Limitations

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The DJI Pocket 4P features a dual-camera system with a 1-inch primary sensor and a telephoto lens, offering advanced imaging capabilities but with inconsistent performance between the two lenses.

It supports professional-grade video recording, including DLOG 2 with 10-bit color, 4K at 240fps and advanced tracking technology, making it ideal for content creators.

Additional features like 103GB internal storage, live streaming and webcam functionality enhance its versatility for modern creators, but may feel excessive for casual users.

Key drawbacks include the lack of native vertical video recording and limited telephoto lens quality, which may deter professionals and creators focused on emerging trends.

Currently available only in China, its limited global availability and competition from smartphones and other compact cameras restrict its appeal to a niche audience.

The Pocket 4P’s standout feature is its dual-camera system, designed to provide flexibility for a variety of shooting scenarios.

The primary camera is equipped with a 1-inch sensor, a 20mm focal length, an f/2.0 aperture and 17 stops of dynamic range. Using LFIC (Low-Frequency Image Correction) technology, it delivers high-quality images with remarkable detail and accurate color reproduction.

The secondary telephoto lens features a 60mm focal length, an f/1.8 aperture and 3x optical zoom. When combined with digital zoom, it achieves a total zoom capability of 12x, making it suitable for capturing portraits, product shots and distant subjects.

While the telephoto lens adds creative flexibility, its image quality does not match the primary sensor. This disparity may limit its appeal for professionals who require consistent performance across all focal lengths, particularly for high-stakes projects.

Features Designed for Modern Content Creators

The Pocket 4P is packed with features tailored to meet the demands of today’s content creators, offering tools that enhance both creativity and usability.

Professional Video Recording: The camera supports DLOG 2 recording with 10-bit color, providing a wide color gamut and greater flexibility for color grading in post-production. It also records 4K video at up to 240 frames per second, allowing smooth slow-motion footage for dynamic storytelling.

The camera supports DLOG 2 recording with 10-bit color, providing a wide color gamut and greater flexibility for color grading in post-production. It also records 4K video at up to 240 frames per second, allowing smooth slow-motion footage for dynamic storytelling. Advanced Tracking Technology: DJI’s Intelligent Follow 8.0 technology enhances subject tracking, introducing multi-person tracking capabilities that are ideal for group shots and action-packed scenes.

DJI’s Intelligent Follow 8.0 technology enhances subject tracking, introducing multi-person tracking capabilities that are ideal for group shots and action-packed scenes. Versatile Functionality: Features such as built-in beauty controls, live streaming support and webcam functionality make the Pocket 4P a versatile tool for vlogging, virtual meetings and live broadcasts.

Features such as built-in beauty controls, live streaming support and webcam functionality make the Pocket 4P a versatile tool for vlogging, virtual meetings and live broadcasts. Generous Storage Capacity: With 103GB of internal storage, the camera addresses a common pain point for compact devices, allowing creators to shoot extensively without worrying about running out of space.

These features make the Pocket 4P an attractive option for creators seeking a compact yet capable device. However, for casual users, many of these advanced capabilities may feel excessive or unnecessary.

Check out more relevant guides from our extensive collection on DJI Pocket 4P that you might find useful.

A Specialized Tool for a Targeted Audience

The Pocket 4P is clearly aimed at content creators who require advanced features, particularly those who can benefit from its telephoto capabilities and professional-grade video options. For casual users or those focused on simpler vlogging and travel content, the existing DJI Pocket 4 remains a more practical and cost-effective alternative.

When compared to flagship smartphones like Apple’s Pro Max iPhone, the Pocket 4P’s niche appeal becomes more apparent. Smartphones continue to offer competitive imaging capabilities in a more versatile and convenient package, making the Pocket 4P a less universal choice for everyday users.

Overlooked Features and Missed Opportunities

Despite its impressive specifications, the Pocket 4P misses the mark on a few key trends in modern content creation, which could limit its appeal among certain creators.

Absence of Vertical Video Recording: The lack of native 4K vertical video recording is a significant drawback, especially as platforms like TikTok and Instagram continue to dominate with short-form vertical content.

The lack of native 4K vertical video recording is a significant drawback, especially as platforms like TikTok and Instagram continue to dominate with short-form vertical content. Telephoto Lens Performance: While the telephoto lens adds creative options, its lower image quality compared to the main sensor may deter professionals who prioritize consistency across focal lengths.

These omissions highlight areas where the Pocket 4P could have been more competitive, particularly in catering to creators focused on emerging content formats and trends.

Pricing and Competitive Landscape

The Pocket 4P is priced at 3,799 yuan (approximately $560) for the standard package. For those seeking additional functionality, the Vlog Combo is available for 4,299 yuan (around $630), including accessories such as the DJI Mic Mini and a mini tripod. These add-ons enhance the camera’s value for creators who require a more complete setup.

However, the Pocket 4P faces stiff competition from alternatives like the Luna Ultra, which offers unique features such as a detachable screen and Leica branding. These competitors may attract users seeking additional functionality or the prestige associated with premium branding.

Limited Global Availability

Currently, the Pocket 4P is only available in China, with no official announcements regarding its release in other markets. This limited availability could hinder its adoption among global creators, particularly those who rely on timely access to new tools to stay competitive in their work.

For creators outside China, the lack of international availability may push them to consider other options, including high-end smartphones or competing compact cameras that are more readily accessible.

Final Thoughts on the Pocket 4P

The DJI Pocket 4P offers a compelling mix of advanced features, including a dual-camera system, 10-bit color recording and intelligent tracking technology. These capabilities make it a powerful tool for content creators who value portability without compromising on performance. However, its specialized nature, combined with missed opportunities such as the absence of vertical video recording and its limited global availability, restricts its appeal to a niche audience.

For creators who prioritize advanced features in a compact form factor, the Pocket 4P delivers on its promises. Yet, for many, its niche positioning and competition from smartphones and other compact cameras may make it a less compelling choice, particularly for those seeking a more versatile or widely available solution.

Media Credit: Tech Court



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