What the Latest DJI Osmo Pocket 4P Leaks Actually Mean

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4P is rumored to be on the way, with early leaks and teaser information suggesting features designed to support both professional and enthusiast creators. According to TechAvid and various recent reports, one of the most talked-about rumored features is a 1-inch OmniVision 50MP sensor, which could potentially deliver up to 17 stops of dynamic range, allowing detailed captures in challenging lighting conditions. Additional rumored features, such as a DLOG 2 curve for precise color grading and a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, are also expected to enhance its capabilities for high-quality imaging and video production.

Early reports also suggest the Pocket 4P may support 6K video recording at 60fps alongside ActiveTrack 7.0, potentially improving performance in dynamic shooting scenarios. While DJI has teased the existence of the Pocket 4P, many specifications remain unconfirmed at the time of writing. The compact design is also expected to balance portability with professional-grade functionality. Current rumors position it against devices such as the Insta360 Luna Ultra and FeiyuTech Pocket 4 in the growing compact camera gimbal market.

What Could Set the DJI Pocket 4P Apart?

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The DJI Pocket 4P is rumored to launch globally in mid-2026 and could feature a 1-inch OmniVision 50MP sensor with up to 17 stops of dynamic range.

Leaked features include a DLOG 2 Curve for advanced color grading, a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, 6K video recording at 60fps and DJI’s ActiveTrack 7.0.

The Insta360 Luna Ultra is expected to feature a modular design with a magnetic detachable handle that doubles as a remote controller.

The upcoming FeiyuTech Pocket 4 is rumored to target budget-conscious users with a simplified design and lower pricing.

The compact camera gimbal market continues to evolve, with the DJI Pocket 4P expected to target professionals, while competitors focus on versatility and affordability.

The DJI Pocket 4P is expected to target creators seeking professional-grade performance in a highly portable form factor. Rumored features currently include:

1-Inch OmniVision 50MP Sensor: Leaks suggest the sensor could offer up to 17 stops of dynamic range, potentially allowing exceptional detail in highlights and shadows. However, these claims have not yet been independently verified.

Leaks suggest the sensor could offer up to 17 stops of dynamic range, potentially allowing exceptional detail in highlights and shadows. However, these claims have not yet been independently verified. DLOG 2 Curve: Reports indicate DJI may include advanced color grading support, potentially improving highlight recovery and post-production flexibility for filmmakers and video editors.

Reports indicate DJI may include advanced color grading support, potentially improving highlight recovery and post-production flexibility for filmmakers and video editors. Telephoto Camera: Rumors point to a Sony IMX09A 50MP sensor paired with a telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom for improved distant subject capture.

Rumors point to a Sony IMX09A 50MP sensor paired with a telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom for improved distant subject capture. Video Capabilities: The Pocket 4P is rumored to support 6K video recording at 60fps and 4K slow-motion video at 240fps, although DJI has not officially confirmed these specifications.

The Pocket 4P is rumored to support 6K video recording at 60fps and 4K slow-motion video at 240fps, although DJI has not officially confirmed these specifications. ActiveTrack 7.0: DJI’s latest tracking technology is also expected to feature on the Pocket 4P, potentially improving subject tracking for vloggers, filmmakers and event videographers.

Current leaks suggest the Pocket 4P could launch at approximately $730, positioning it as a premium option in the compact camera gimbal market. However, pricing and availability remain unofficial at this stage.

Insta360 Luna Ultra: A Modular and Flexible Alternative

The rumored Insta360 Luna Ultra appears to take a different approach by emphasizing modularity and adaptability. Based on early reports, the device may include several flexible design features aimed at creators who value versatile shooting setups.

Rumored features include:

Magnetic Detachable Front Handle: Leaks suggest the handle could double as a remote controller, potentially improving convenience for remote shooting scenarios.

Leaks suggest the handle could double as a remote controller, potentially improving convenience for remote shooting scenarios. Integrated Controls: Early reports indicate the handle may include an OLED screen, joystick, zoom control and record button for easier camera management.

While the Luna Ultra’s final camera specifications remain unclear, its modular approach could make it an interesting alternative for creators seeking flexibility in compact filming setups.

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FeiyuTech Pocket 4: A Budget-Friendly Alternative

For those seeking affordability without sacrificing essential functionality, the upcoming FeiyuTech Pocket 4 is expected to offer a streamlined alternative. Early reports and previews suggest the device is being designed for casual users or those new to compact camera gimbals.

Rumored and previewed features include:

Simplified Design: Reports suggest the Pocket 4 may eliminate the detachable camera module used on earlier models in favor of a more compact integrated design.

Reports suggest the Pocket 4 may eliminate the detachable camera module used on earlier models in favor of a more compact integrated design. Cost-Effective Pricing: Early pricing rumors place the FeiyuTech Pocket 4 at approximately $325, potentially making it an accessible entry point for new creators.

While details remain limited ahead of a wider release, the FeiyuTech Pocket 4 could appeal to users looking for a simpler and more affordable compact filming solution.

Comparing the Rumored Options

The compact camera gimbal market continues to evolve, with several rumored devices expected to target different creator needs. Based on current leaks and reports:

DJI Pocket 4P: Expected to focus on advanced imaging capabilities, high-resolution video and intelligent tracking features for professionals and enthusiasts.

Expected to focus on advanced imaging capabilities, high-resolution video and intelligent tracking features for professionals and enthusiasts. Insta360 Luna Ultra: Rumored to emphasize modularity and flexibility with detachable controls and adaptable shooting configurations.

Rumored to emphasize modularity and flexibility with detachable controls and adaptable shooting configurations. FeiyuTech Pocket 4: Expected to target budget-conscious users seeking a straightforward and portable compact camera gimbal.

As with all pre-release information, specifications, pricing and availability could change before any official product launches are confirmed.

Media Credit:

TechAvid



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