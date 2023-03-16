Atlas Fallen action RPG gameplay and more unveiled

Gamers looking forward to the launch of the new Atlas Fallen action RPG game in a few months time ashore to enjoy this new gameplay reveal trailer and details revealed by Sabine Neuser, Narrative Designer at game studio Deck13. Atlas Fallen will be officially available to play from May 16, 2023 onwards and is now available to preorder with special bonus items including Ruin Rising Pack with exclusive cosmetic items and combat abilities, for digital pre-orders or retail purchases.

“Our game Atlas Fallen releases May 16, it’s a superpowered third-person action-RPG where you’ll play as a hero who rises against a tyrannical god! I’m here to introduce you to the oppressed society that awaits you to reclaim its freedom. You’ll find yourself in a timeless land named Atlas. The face of Atlas changed after a cataclysm that took place a long time ago, allowing a corrupted god to enforce a new order.

This devastated, “fallen” world is now covered in sand and hosts the many ruins of time immemorial. The population was drastically diminished but a few settlements still exist. It’s not an empty world but a desolate one, in which people desperately long for change… while others try to prevent it. With its vast landscape of dunes and scarce population, there’s a desert feel to Atlas, but your story will take you to many places where you will encounter various people and learn about their life and challenges.

Atlas Fallen action RPG gameplay

Atlas Fallen, the epic fantasy action-RPG from Focus Entertainment’s studio Deck13 Interactive, is excited to open pre-orders following the recent announcement of its May 16 release date. Get a feel of the high sensations to come in the game where you battle legendary creatures in superpowered combat with the Gameplay Reveal Trailer.

“Take on a heroic journey through a variety of breath-taking environments, swiftly gliding through the desert landscapes of a vast sand-covered world. Explore ancient ruins and unearth the mysteries and secrets of a fallen society. Fight a corrupt god and extraordinary beasts thanks to the divine power of your shape-shifting weapon. Unlock powerful skills and abilities to build a unique moveset and rise as the champion who will liberate the people of Atlas.

“Our hero’s journey takes him from being an Unnamed to becoming a hero with extraordinary powers that haven’t been seen on Atlas for decades. You will be interacting with many characters, talking and doing quests to gain rewards, or trading with different vendors. You will meet people from every rank in society, who will all show an interest in the powers of the hero’s artifact, for one purpose or another. Depending on how they stand towards the hero, they will act accordingly: some will stay truthful and offer their support on friendly terms, some will prove manipulative, and others will act downright hostile.”

