GMK NucBox 7 Windows 11 mini PC pre-orders open from $330

Preorders for the latest GMK NucBox 7 mini PC have now started in Hong Kong for roughly $330 or HK$2,599 offering a compact desktop Windows mini PC system which measures just 87 x 87 x 39.5 mm in size. Powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6005 2.0GHz 4-core 4-Thread processor supported by up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage system features Intel UHD graphics up to 900Mhz and connectivity via both Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 thanks to the inclusion of an Intel AX201.

GMK NucBox 7

Connectivity on the GMK NucBox 7 mini PC takes the form of a single USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 3.5mm audio jack and USB-C port for power, together with two Gigabit Ethernet ports and three HDMI ports capable of supporting three displays offering 4K resolutions at 60Hz. The mini PC come supplied with Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 operating system installed but also supports 13 other operating systems depending on your preferences, needs and requirements. The mini PC also includes a VESA bracket making it easy to attach to the rear of monitors if needed.

For more purchasing jump over to the Hornington Computers website or for more information jump over to the Liliputing website by following the link below.

Source : Liliputing : HC



