Quantum Knights open-world shooter gameplay will be revealed at Gamescom 2022

Game development studio Space Dive Games have revealed that they will be showcasing their new open world shooter Quantum Knights at the upcoming Gamescom 2022 games show taking place in Cologne from August 24th to 28th. The new mediaeval fantasy open world action shooter features ”dynamic combat and movement mechanisms”.

As a teaser for the showcasing at Gamescom 2022 a new trailer has been released providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the online shooter which will be unveiled on August 24 with a new gameplay trailer. Played from third person perspective the game features firearms and magic and will be officially launched in 2023.

Quantum Knights

As soon more details are released together with gameplay trailers for the new Quantum Knights game we will keep you up to speed is always. Quantum Knights will be launching on PC via Steam and LINE Games FLOOR, the game service platform of LINE Games provides support for its PC, Mobile, and Console games as well as cross-play support.

Source : MMO Culture



