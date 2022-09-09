Evil West extended gameplay trailer

Gamers looking forward to the release of the new highly anticipated Evil West game which will be available to play in a few months time on November 22nd 2022. Are sure to enjoy this new extended gameplay trailer providing a glimpse at what you can expect when the game rolls out on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

Evil West is now available to preorder on all platforms directly from the Focus Entertainment Store with an exclusive cover art for physical editions. Battle alone or with a friend in stylish, gory action combat – Myths and legends retold within a stylised, weird wild west universe – Evolve with perks, upgradable weapons, and tools – Explore and fight through a story-driven campaign to save America.

“Evil West, the third-person action game that puts you in the boots of a vampire hunter rescuing a Wild West devoured by darkness, just revealed a new extended gameplay video, and opened pre-orders for all platforms. Coming November 22 to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC, the game fires you up in 12 exhilarating minutes of gameplay and cutscenes, fully showcasing an early level in Evil West’s narrative-driven campaign and an additional boss fight.”

Evil West gameplay

“A dark menace consumes the Old West. In solo or coop, fight with style in visceral, explosive combat against bloodthirsty monstrosities. Eradicate the vampiric hordes with your lightning-fueled gauntlet and become a Wild West Superhero. In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to defeat the supernatural hordes.”

Source : Focus Entertainment

