Skull and Bones gameplay teaser trailer

Gamers looking forward to the launch of the highly anticipated new pirate game Skull and Bones launching in a few months time on November 8, 2022. Will be pleased to know that Ubisoft has released a new gameplay teaser trailer providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the game when mastering and customizing your ship during the first steps towards ruling the seas as an infamous pirate captain.

The new Skull and Bones pirate action adventure game will provide both single and multiplayer gameplay and will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as well as Luna and Stadia. Skull and Bones is a tactical action game set in an open world environment played from a third-person perspective.

Skull and Bones gameplay

Pirates take on the role of captain and may choose to sail the Indian Ocean by themselves and set off on a single-player campaign, or gather up to five other players to ally in player versus player gameplay in Disputed Waters.

“Skull and Bones is the first video game led by developer Ubisoft Singapore, which drew inspiration from the naval battles of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. The game began development in 2013, being initially envisioned as an expansion, then an MMO spinoff title under the name Black Flag Infinite. It was then spun off as an independent project, in part due to its initial technology becoming outdated.

A core component is the multiplayer mode Loot Hunt, where two groups of players are challenged in treasure hunting to further accumulate their riches. Each given ship’s crow’s nest is scalable for use as a lookout point and spyglasses can be availed of as well. Microtransactions will be featured in the game.”

Source : Ubisoft

