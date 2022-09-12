Marvel Secret Invasion series teaser stars Samuel L. Jackson

Marvel has released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming Secret Invasion original series that will be premiering on the Disney+ streaming service sometime in 2023. Secret Invasion will be part of phase 5 of the MCU and will consist of six episodes premiering early in 2023. Created by Kyle Bradstreet the new series is based on the Marvel Comics storyline of the same name and will be the ninth television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Secret Invasion will star Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury from the film series, along with Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, with Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle also starring. “A faction of shapeshifting aliens, the Skrulls, have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth.”

Secret Invasion

“Development of the series began by September 2020, with Bradstreet and Jackson attached. The title and premise of the series, along with Mendelsohn’s casting, were revealed in December 2020. Additional castings occurred throughout March and April 2021, followed by the hiring of Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim to direct the series that May. Filming had begun in London by September 2021, and concluded in late April 2022. Additional filming occurred across West Yorkshire and in Liverpool, England.”

Secret Invasion

