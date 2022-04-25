Outriders Worldslayer co-op RPG shooter launches June 30th

A new trailer has been released by Square Enix for the upcoming Outriders Worldslayer game that will be officially launching on PlayStation, Xbox and PC in a few months time on June 30, 2022. Outriders Worldslayer is a 1-3 player co-operative role-playing shooter set in an original, dark and desperate science-fiction universe. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new release.

Outriders Worldslayer arrives June 30

Outriders Worldslayer features an entirely new campaign and introduces a powerful new antagonist called Ereshkigal. “Your Outrider must face off against this sinister group, all while the planet Enoch’s climate undergoes cataclysmic changes.” Worldslayer is set for level 30 characters and above and will let you create an entirely new Level 30 character from scratch if you don’t already have one. As long as you have completed the main Outriders campaign you will be able to bring existing characters over to enjoy the new content.

There are some new 3-piece Legendary Armor Sets coming too with Outriders Worldslayer and players will have even more control over character builds, with a third mod slot available. The new game also features a long-term progression system entitled Ascension which kicks in once you reach the maximum level.

“Ascension is a brand new long-term progression system that gives your character continued progression once you hit level 30. From that point, XP earned from killing enemies goes towards your Ascension Level, which in turn provides you with Ascension Points.”

The story of Worldslayer takes you to the ancient city of Tarya Gratar, the cradle of PAX civilisation, and where the Trial of Tarya Gratar awaits with all-new endgame content.

“The new game is the ultimate version of the exciting looter shooter, designed for both new players and veteran explorers of Enoch. It features a thrilling campaign, tons of new gear, incredible character customization, a brand new endgame and so much more – plus it includes all of the original Outriders content too!”

“Take your existing Outriders to new levels of power as you journey deeper into Enoch, or use the character boost to create a new level 30 Outrider geared up and ready to face off against the powerful Altered – Ereshkigal.

With new horrors to challenge you and new weapons, mods and gear to discover, you’ll be further developing your build through the new PAX class trees, the long-term progression Ascension System and the game changing third mod slots found only on Apocalypse Gear. Survive the campaign and continue to push through the new Apocalypse difficulty tiers as you face even greater horrors in the Trial of Tarya Gratar, the brand new endgame.”

Source : Square Enix

