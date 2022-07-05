Outriders Worldslayer gameplay now available to enjoy

Square Enix has recently launched the new Outriders Worldslayer content enabling you to enjoy a new storyline. Outriders is a 1-3 player co-operative RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe.”As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet.”

If you have not yet played the game a demo is available for you to test out the games mechanics and gameplay before you part with your hard earned cash.

Outriders Worldslayer

The latest Outriders Worldslayer content is now available for PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. “Take your existing Outriders to new levels of power as you journey deeper into Enoch, or use the character boost to create a new level 30 Outrider geared up and ready to face off against the powerful Altered – Ereshkigal.

With new horrors to challenge you and new weapons, mods and gear to discover, you’ll be further developing your build through the new PAX class trees, the long-term progression Ascension System and the game changing third mod slots found only on Apocalypse Gear.

Survive the campaign and continue to push through the new Apocalypse difficulty tiers as you face even greater horrors in the Trial of Tarya Gratar, the brand new endgame.”

– The full experience of OUTRIDERS WORLDSLAYER includes the original OUTRIDERS game, with all the numerous quality of life improvements and Expedition content added since launch.

– You’ll create your own Outrider from one of 4 powerful classes and journey across the diverse and deadly planet Enoch.

– Begin with the original OUTRIDERS campaign or use the boost to jump straight into the Worldslayer campaign with a fully geared up level 30 Outrider.

– Here you will face off against the most deadly Altered ever encountered – Ereshkigal, in humanity’s last fight for survival.

– Beyond her even greater horrors exist in the ultimate endgame experience taking place in the ancient ruins of Tarya Gratar.

Source : Steam

